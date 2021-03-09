Penn State sports teams may be able to have fans attend games this fall.

According to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, who spoke on the Penn State Coaches Show Monday night, the university would like to have fans attend games at venues like Beaver Stadium, Rec Hall and Pegula Ice Arena as soon as next fall.

Fans would still need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Still, Penn State’s plans will be reliant on monitoring the coronavirus in the university community.

“We’re going to push really hard,” Barbour said during the show. “We’re going to prepare for venues where every Penn Stater who wants to come, and who has a ticket, has the opportunity to do that.”

Penn State Athletics’ plans for having fans in person are in conjunction with the university’s hopes of having fully in-person classes next fall.

