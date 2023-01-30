The road woes continued in College Park, Maryland.

Penn State suffered a blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland on Monday, losing 87-66 to push its record to 0-7 away from home.

From the opening jump, it didn’t start well for the Lady Lions. After back-to-back turnovers in the opening two minutes of the game forced coach Carolyn Kieger to call a timeout, the Terrapins pounced on a timid blue and white squad.

Slowly but surely, Maryland took a big lead over Penn State and never looked back.

Shooting 13-for-17 in the first quarter, the Terrapins were locked in offensively, but it wasn’t just their ability to score on the attack that caused problems for the blue and white as their defense created chaos on the court.

The blue and white committed eight first-quarter turnovers, halting any chance at generating momentum on the offensive end.

While Maryland exploded for 29 points in the opening 10 minutes of play, Penn State scored just nine points in the first and second quarter, each — good for its lowest first-half total all season.

Holding a 20-point lead into the second frame, the Terrapins went cold to start, scoring just two points in the first five minutes before using second- and third-chance opportunities on offense to stretch their lead.

If it wasn’t scoring on the first shot of the possession, Maryland crashed the boards hard, grabbing rebound after rebound to give the home team plenty of quality looks in the paint, scoring 22 of its 41 first-half points under the rim.

After a pair of offensive rebounds in the final seconds before halftime, senior guard Abby Meyers drilled her fourth 3 of the game for the Terrapins, scoring 16 of her team-high 24 points in the first half.

The Lady Lions finally found their groove on offense out of the break, keeping pace with Maryland in the third quarter, but after it jumped out to a 20-point lead early, it seemed too little too late for the blue and white.

Penn State scored more points in the third quarter than it did in the first half, firing off 31 points in the frame, but unlike what it did in the opening 10 minutes, Maryland kept pace with the fast-paced attack.

Meyers and company scored 25 points out of halftime, holding its double-digit lead over the blue and white for most of the game. Despite one of their most successful quarters of the season, the Lady Lions trailed the Terrapins 66-49 heading into the final frame.

Penn State couldn’t replicate its offensive success in the third quarter to the same degree in the final 10 minutes of play as Maryland showed it still had plenty left in the tank with 21 points in the frame.

If not for a sluggish first quarter from the Lady Lions, they may have found themselves in the thick of things down the stretch after keeping pace with a top-10 team for a majority of the game.

Without much success on the road, Penn State will have the chance to regroup when heading back to Happy Valley for a two-game slate at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions will start their homestand at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Northwestern before welcoming No. 6 Iowa to town at noon Sunday.

