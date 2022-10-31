WHockey vs FP Celebration

Penn State Women's Ice Hockey forward Eleri MacKay (28), defense Rene Gangarosa (13), and forward Julie Gough (14) celebrate their goal in the game against Franklin Pierce on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went on to defeat Franklin Pierce 4-1. 

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State jumped up one spot in the most recent USCHO poll after sweeping Lindenwood in a two-game set in St. Charles, Missouri, and extending its record to 7-4-1.

The blue and white climbed to No. 11 in the Division I rankings Monday.

The sweep included a tight 4-3 victory for the squad Friday and a 7-0 dismantling of the Lions on Saturday.

Penn State, riding a four-game winning streak, resumes action at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday against Mercyhurst.

