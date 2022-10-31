Penn State jumped up one spot in the most recent USCHO poll after sweeping Lindenwood in a two-game set in St. Charles, Missouri, and extending its record to 7-4-1.

The blue and white climbed to No. 11 in the Division I rankings Monday.

The sweep included a tight 4-3 victory for the squad Friday and a 7-0 dismantling of the Lions on Saturday.

Penn State, riding a four-game winning streak, resumes action at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday against Mercyhurst.

