Penn State jumped up one spot in the most recent USCHO poll after sweeping Lindenwood in a two-game set in St. Charles, Missouri, and extending its record to 7-4-1.
The blue and white climbed to No. 11 in the Division I rankings Monday.
This week’s @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Women’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/I0faRgO4om— USCHO.com (@USCHO) October 31, 2022
The sweep included a tight 4-3 victory for the squad Friday and a 7-0 dismantling of the Lions on Saturday.
Penn State, riding a four-game winning streak, resumes action at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday against Mercyhurst.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Penn State looked dominant in all phases on the ice Saturday against Lindenwood.