Despite Penn State dropping its Big Ten opener to Michigan State 67-58, the respect between coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Tom Izzo runs deep.

While Shrewsberry and Izzo are regarded as two of the most competitive coaches in the conference, there is a mutual appreciation for one another that transcends the action on the basketball floor.

Izzo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and has 672 wins all-time, making the NCAA Tournament every year since the 1997-1998 season.

Despite all the accolades and accomplishments Izzo has amassed in his illustrious career, the longtime Spartans coach has nothing but respect for Shrewsberry and the way in which the second-year head coach has developed the program.

“You just listen to him and you hear people talk about him,” Izzo said. “I'd be wrapping my arms around him if I was a Penn State fan because he's got a good 20 years stretch here that he could be a hell of a coach.”

In the days leading up to the game, Shrewsberry and his players called on the Penn State community to show up in a big way for the home opener against the Spartans. It was a crowd of 8,302 with the students filling the entire student section who brought a newfound energy to the Bryce Jordan Center.

While Izzo has coached just shy of a thousand collegiate games, the Hall of Famer recognized the difference the crowd made all night long and outlined how the big crowds for Penn State are a great thing for the Big Ten and a challenge for opposing coaches and teams.

“It was a big win for us because I knew this would be a tough place to play,” Izzo said. “They're starting to get crowds again, they're starting to do some things and this is great for Big Ten basketball because he's going to do the job here and it'll be the point where those students that fill that football stadium, they'll be filling this stadium and when they do, they'll win even more games.”

Despite the loss, Shrewsberry recognized how “prideful” the Michigan State program is and not only shared his respect for coach Izzo but shared that the Spartans will continue to get better as the year develops.

Shrewsberry was also impressed by the crowd and before the game, he took a lap in front of the student section, saluting the students who were dawning their “gritty not pretty” shirts and white shakers.

“A bunch of people showed up, a bunch of students and I appreciate that but don't leave us now, stick with us,” Shrewsberry said. “You know, I'm as frustrated as it gets, I'm as mad as competitive as it gets but we're gonna fix our problems, we're gonna fix our issues, and we're gonna have a chance in every single game we play.”

Izzo also commented on the competitive level of Shrewsberry and the coaches partook in an unique handshake with about two minutes left, a tradition normally done after the game.

As both coaches shared, it was a simplistic apology from Izzo to Shrewsberry who thought his player was mouthing off to Shrewsberry. As Shrewsberry cleaned up later, Shrewsberry and Izzo’s player A.J Hoggard were jawing back and forth in a friendly way, putting their competitiveness on full display.

“That was me and Hoggard going after it like, I'm a competitor and I know that he is too,” Shrewsberry said. “We were yelling at each other on the sidelines but I love it so I went to him right after that and yelled at him out of the timeout ‘hey, love it.’ I love that kid man. I love how he competes right so coach [Izzo] was apologizing to me because he had said something to me and I told him like, we're just competing.”

It was a difficult shooting night for the Nittany Lions who shot 8-27 from 3-point range, compiling a season low 29.6% 3-point percentage. Shrewsberry was quick to credit Izzo’s defensive approach and knew that the Spartans were gonna be ready for Penn State’s 3-point offense.

Shrewsberry also placed a strong emphasis on his players feeding off the energy from the crowd. One of those players who benefited was fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett who scored 13 points with 17 rebounds and appreciated the support from the blue and white faithful.

“Yeah they were great tonight, it was packed,” Pickett said. “We came out with a lot of energy because they were there. We just hope they keep coming out you know, it was just one game, and we're gonna bounce back to get better so we hope people keep coming out.”

