After playing just two matches in her freshman season, former Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Katie Hurta announced she's taking her talents elsewhere and has entered the transfer portal.

Hurta was one of the top ranked players in the Class of 2022 and as a setter and right side hitter, Hurta's ability to play multiple positions could make her a sought-after player in the portal.

Coming out of Nazareth Academy, Hurta was ranked as the No. 1 player in Illinois according to PrepDig.com and was an AVCA High School All-American in 2021. Hurta also played on the U18 and U19 USA Volleyball Development Program Teams.

Hurta's playing time was limited during her lone season in Happy Valley, playing behind a veteran core of hitters including Kashauna Williams and Zoe Weatherington. As a result, the Palos Hills, Illinois, native tallied just one kill in five sets played.

With Hurta's departure, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley will look to add to her squad that features key upperclass returners like Weatherington, Allie Holland, Maddy Bilinovic and Taylor Trammell.

