Penn State will participate in an ESPN tournament at the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Nittany Lions are reportedly set to play in the 2023 ESPN Invitational that'll take place around the end of November in 2023 in Orlando, Florida, according to Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: The field for the 2023 ESPN Invitational in Orlando is nearly finalized, according to multiple sources.Virginia TechIowa StateButler Texas A&MPenn StateVCUBoise StateMAAC team that is currently TBDhttps://t.co/ea4lFmatW0 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 13, 2022

Penn State will be joined by Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Butler, Texas A&M, VCU, Boise State and a team from the MAAC that's currently yet to be determined.

The 2022 winner of the ESPN Invitational was Oklahoma, who beat Ole Miss 59-55 in the final.

