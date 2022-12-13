Men's Basketball vs. Michigan State

Penn State men's basketball guard/forward Seth Lundy (1) during the game vs. Michigan State at Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Alina Lebedeva

Penn State will participate in an ESPN tournament at the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Nittany Lions are reportedly set to play in the 2023 ESPN Invitational that'll take place around the end of November in 2023 in Orlando, Florida, according to Jon Rothstein.

Penn State will be joined by Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Butler, Texas A&M, VCU, Boise State and a team from the MAAC that's currently yet to be determined.

The 2022 winner of the ESPN Invitational was Oklahoma, who beat Ole Miss 59-55 in the final.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags