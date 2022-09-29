Bo Nickal pins Myles Martin

David Dermer | Associated Press

It didn’t take long for Bo Nickal to pick up his first UFC fight, after recently signing a contract following his submission of Donovan Beard.

Nickal will reportedly take on Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Sin City, according to ESPN.

The former Penn Stater is coming off a dominant performance in which he earned a 52-second submission — his second win in as many months — in the season finale of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nickal is undefeated in his professional career and will look to add another win against Pickett.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags