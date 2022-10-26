Former Penn State star and MMA prodigy Bo Nickal will reportedly have to wait a little longer to make his UFC debut after wowing viewers during his fights in Dana White's Contender Series.

Nickal, who was supposedly slated to fight on Dec. 12 at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett, will now have to wait until past the new year to make his debut in the UFC, as first reported by MMA Junkie.

Bo Nickal is out of his scheduled UFC debut fight against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 12 for undisclosed reasons, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi.MMA Junkie was the first to report. Nickal’s first UFC bout will now likely move to early 2023. pic.twitter.com/UWX0ivHA5y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2022

The new target for Nickal's inaugural bout is expected to be UFC 285, set to take place on March 4 in Las Vegas.

