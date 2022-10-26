Coaches with Bo Nickal (174)

Coaches Cael Sanderson and Casey Cunningham talk with Bo Nickal (174) during injury time for Michigan's Davonte Mahomesduring their bout on Sunday, January 31, 2016 in Rec Hall. The top-ranked Nittany Lions won the match 35-7, with 1st-ranked Nickal receiving an injury default win at 1:34 over his Wolverine opponent.

 Davon Clark

Former Penn State star and MMA prodigy Bo Nickal will reportedly have to wait a little longer to make his UFC debut after wowing viewers during his fights in Dana White's Contender Series.

Nickal, who was supposedly slated to fight on Dec. 12 at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett, will now have to wait until past the new year to make his debut in the UFC, as first reported by MMA Junkie.

The new target for Nickal's inaugural bout is expected to be UFC 285, set to take place on March 4 in Las Vegas.

