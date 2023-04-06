Championships often define decades for teams and universities, and such is the case for Penn State.

Over the course of its athletics history, the university has accumulated a staggering 81 team national titles in everything from cross country to football.

For this article, a different sport and championship represents each decade. If a team had multiple championships in a decade, the best one was picked.

1947 men’s cross country

Cross country is no longer commonly covered by the Collegian, but in past decades, it often found its way into the paper.

The first outright national title the men’s cross country team captured came in 1947 under coach Charles “Chick” Werner.

Werner was the architect for all three of the program’s titles, with the ‘47 championship taking place at Michigan State in “3 inches of snow.”

A second-place finish from Horace Ashenfelter, who recovered after taking a wrong turn and running 20 yards off the path, helped push the blue and white to a national title for the first time in five years, after finishing second to Rhode Island in 1941 and third behind Drake and NYU in 1946.

1954 men’s soccer

Though much of coach Ken Hosterman’s career at Penn State after the first few years was defined by disappointing results, the first five seasons were some of the best a coach has produced at the university.

Two Intercollegiate Soccer Football Association national titles resulting from two perfect seasons defined Hosterman’s run, with the 1954 outright title being the greatest of the two.

All-American Dick Packer’s 18 goals in eight games paced the Nittany Lions during the ‘54 campaign, but it was Dick Matacia’s two late goals that fueled the blue and white to its final win of the year over Penn.

Matacia’s second goal was the game-winning tally and came with just 90 seconds left in the contest. Penn State finished its year 9-0 and earned its first perfect campaign since 1940.

1960 men’s gymnastics

Jay Werner’s 6.75-point victory in the all-around competition highlighted a blowout win for Penn State men’s gymnastics at the 1960 NCAA Championships.

The 47-point win prompted the program’s sixth of 12 total national titles, the first nine of which came under legendary coach Gene Wettstone.

Doing so in front of 6,000 fans in Rec Hall, Werner also tied for first in the now-discontinued flying rings while earning placements in five other events. On his own, Werner would’ve finished fifth in the team competition after racking up 47.5 points for his squad.

The Nittany Lions’ Greg Weiss brought in 32.5 points of his own, despite failing to win any single event; Weiss finished second in the parallel bars and third in the all-around competition.

1979 women’s lacrosse

From Collegian legend Tom Verducci’s fingers to print, the story of Penn State women’s lacrosse’s first and only perfect season hit news racks on June 6, 1979.

The second of three-straight USWLA titles, the blue and white went 17-0 and capped its season with an 8-5 victory over UMass to secure the national championship.

“Clutch” goals from freshman Candy Finn secured Penn State the ‘79 title for the squad over a UMass unit that also entered without a loss to its name.

Six Nittany Lions — three on each side of the ball — were named to the all-tournament team following the team’s title win, including Finn and Charlene Morett, a multi-sport student-athlete who later went on to be a legendary field hockey coach at the university.

1986 football

Of Penn State football’s two championship teams, the 1986 team takes the cake as the best.

Joe Paterno’s squad ranked 17th in offense and third in defense while working to a perfect 12-0 record and a win in the Fiesta Bowl for the title.

Against Miami in the national championship, the blue and white grinded out a 14-10 victory to top the college football world just four years after its first title.

While drawing what was the largest-ever sports crowd in Arizona and the second-biggest TV audience for a collegiate football game, the Nittany Lions used rushing touchdowns from quarterback John Shaffer and running back D.J. Dozier to take down the Hurricanes.

1994 men’s volleyball

Outside of fencing, men’s volleyball was the only Penn State sport to win a national title during the ‘90s.

Appearing in its second national title game ever, the Nittany Lions downed defending champion UCLA in five sets. The squad moved to 25-3 on the year with the win in what ended up being coach Tom Peterson’s last season in Happy Valley.

What’s particularly impressive about the blue and white’s title win was that it became the first-ever school from outside of California to win it all.

First-team All-American Ramon Hernandez fueled Penn State, registering a career-high 38 kills in the final and biggest game of his four-year career.

2008 women’s volleyball

Led by the greatest coach in the sport’s (and arguably school’s) history, the women’s volleyball team put together one of the best single seasons in the history of collegiate athletics.

Of Russ Rose’s record seven national titles, none is more dominant than the 2008 championship. Rose guided the blue and white to a perfect 38-0 mark while dropping just two sets all season.

The Nittany Lions went on an incredible 111-set win streak while extending its match-victory streak to 64.

Penn State topped its season with a sweep of Stanford in the national championship, boasting the first fully All-American starting lineup in NCAA history.

This is undoubtedly the greatest team in school history.

2015 women’s soccer

Penn State women’s soccer won its only title in 2015, doing so behind arguably the program’s greatest player of all time.

Eventually becoming one of just two women’s MAC Hermann Trophy winners in school history, Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez scored the only goal in the team’s title win over Duke. Rodriguez capped what was her final season with the blue and white with a tally on the collegiate soccer’s biggest stage.

Coach Erica Dambach led the Nittany Lions to a 22-3-2 record and earned national coach of the year honors for a second time.

En route to the biggest win in program history, the 2015 unit earned a Big Ten Tournament and regular-season title, despite boasting just one first-team All-American in Rodriguez.

2022 wrestling

The final championship through the Collegian’s eyes comes courtesy of Penn State wrestling in 2022.

Though it’s not the most recent title from Cael Sanderson’s squad, it's far superior to the 2023 national championship. In comparison to the two individual titles it won this year, a program record-tying five Nittany Lions won it all in their respective weight classes in 2022.

Fueling the university’s 10th team title and ninth under Sanderson, Max Dean, Aaron Brooks, Carter Starocci, Nick Lee and Roman Bravo-Young all respectively won national titles.

Backed by a truly dominant performance at the highest level, this Penn State squad is arguably one of the strongest in school history — regardless of sport.

