With the winner of Thursday’s matchup advancing to the Big Ten Tournament final, Penn State left no doubt as to which team wanted it more when facing off with Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions punched their ticket to the championship with a 2-0 win over purple and white.

The match got off on the right foot for Penn State — Kate Wiesner’s foot to be exact. In the third minute, the senior midfielder was left alone on the fast break and beat the keeper for her first goal of the season.

Both on and off the ball, the Nittany Lions out-hustled the Wildcats in the first half. Penn State won the 50-50 balls, took tremendous first touches and constantly pressured Northwestern.

In the 18th minute, the blue and white burst into space again. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking cut to her left and attempted a near-post shot that went off the woodwork. Hocking recovered the ball and found senior Payton Linnehan, who smashed it into the net for a 2-0 lead.

The active NCAA Division I leader in points added two more to her tally with a pair of assists in the first half. Hocking now has 18 points this year and 148 in her career.

After Penn State’s initial scoring run, both defenses stepped up. There were plenty of chances and strong build up on both sides, yet just five total shots in the first half.

The Wildcats opened the second half with urgency and quickly threatened to cut into the lead. In the 47th minute, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Caterina Regazzoni fired a shot along the ground that was saved by redshirt senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

Asman was called on again in the 60th minute, catching a bouncing ball just before it could cross the goal line. Northwestern midfielder Rowan Lapi got a piece of it off the corner kick, but not nearly enough to slot it in the net.

With the Nittany Lions taking their feet off the gas pedal, the opening was there for the purple and white to get back into the game. The Wildcats outshot Penn State 12-to-2 in the second half, but most of the attempts were easily saved by Asman.

The blue and white’s offense went into hibernation after its second goal of the night, as it offered just two shots in the final 72 minutes.

Thursday’s four-shot output is tied for the least in a game this season for the Nittany Lions. However, with the defense’s play, four shots proved to be plenty.

Penn State’s defense held strong, securing its spot in the championship match against Michigan State.

