Penn State is coming off a 2021 season that saw it reach heights it hadn’t seen in a while.

The Nittany Lions won their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2013 with a record of 10-6-1, including winning three of their last four games.

The blue and white would follow up its regular-season play by running the table in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2005. However, after receiving a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions’ season ended at the hands of Hofstra in the second round by a score of 8-2.

Despite the disappointing ending, Penn State is returning a veteran-laden core, featuring 10 players who are seniors or graduate students, including goaltender Kris Shakes and All Big-Ten second-team midfielders Andrew Privett and Seth Kuhn.

While this year’s squad will have veteran leadership, it also means that the program could lose them all at the end of the season. With this in mind, coach Jeff Cook and his staff had to make sure the 2022 recruiting class holds a core that can be built around for the future.

Here’s a rundown of the class and what each player brings to the table.

Olu Ogunwale

Olu Ogunwale is an incoming graduate student, spending the last four years playing elsewhere in the Big Ten.

At Michigan State, the 5-foot-10 defender helped his squad to the 2018 College Cup and started in 25 of 58 games for the program.

During the 2021 season, despite getting swept by the Nittany Lions, the Ogunwale-backed Spartan defense only gave up three goals in the two matchups.

With Ogunwale, Shakes, Femi Awodesu and Tyger Evans potentially leading the defense, the Nittany Lions will have a lot of experience on defense to try and match its production from 2021.

In 20 games prior to the NCAA Tournament, the blue and white defense gave up just 17 total goals.

Freshman defenders

With six of Penn State’s upperclassmen being defenders, including the aforementioned Ogunwale, it’s clear that retooling the backline was important in this year’s recruiting class.

Kaleb Alva played with Orlando City Soccer Club for two years and was a part of the USL’s SIMA Montverde Academy.

Another addition to the defense is 6-foot-1 Samuel Ovesen, who grew up playing club ball in Colorado, splitting time with Arsenal Colorado and the Colorado Rapids.

The most recent addition for Penn State was New Yorker Ben Ofori, who signed with the program on July 16. Prior to Penn State, the Edgenuity Virtual Academy product was a member of the New York Soccer Club in MLS Next for three years.

These three young defenders will have a lot of experienced and accomplished players to learn from until their number is called.

Freshman midfielders

With several upperclassmen also in the midfield, shoring up the middle of the field seemed to be another point of emphasis in this year’s recruiting class.

As the team’s only Pennsylvania-born 2022 prospect, Cohen Weaver spent an entire decade with PA Classics in MLS Next.

Quentin Flowers is a central defensive midfielder with several years of club experience, including two years in the Columbus Crew Academy.

An intriguing prospect the Nittany Lions picked up was Sebastian Vainstein. The Argentina native was second captain on a Club Atletico Union de Santa Fe squad that ranked fifth in the country.

Behind a core of Peter Mangione, Privett and Kyle May, the new midfielders will benefit from sitting behind or playing alongside the veterans.

If Penn State wants to continue the success of last season going forward, it will need to nurture its young core.

It remains to be seen how the class will be utilized, but a solid foundation might’ve been created with this year’s class.

