With a single-season record of 18 wins last season for coach Jeff Kampersal and company, Penn State looks to accomplish a similar feat this year but with the addition of a few new players.

The blue and white went 0-3-1 in its first four contests but was able to bounce back, finishing last season with an 18-10-5 record.

Take a look at the newest members to join the crew in Hockey Valley.

Courtney Correia

Courtney Correia is one of the newest forwards for the blue and white, transferring from Boston University as a fifth-year senior.

In 31 games for the Terriers in her senior year, Correia put up a career-best 14 goals and 25 points.

For her efforts, she was named Hockey East Player of the Month in October 2021 after a seven-game point streak, in which she gathered 11 total points.

Eleri MacKay

Eleri MacKay transferred from Colgate to Penn State and will attempt to help fill the void left by Natalie Heising’s loss.

In her final season with the Raiders, MacKay produced nine assists to go with 16 points. During her entire four years with the team, she recorded 29 goals, 29 assists and 58 points.

The experienced forward also led Colgate to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022, so she knows a little about reaching the biggest stage.

Katelyn Roberts

Katelyn Roberts enters this year as a freshman from Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The forward played for Chaska/Chanhassen and led her squad with 21 goals and 17 assists in her final year. She also posted eight game-winning goals in the same season.

Expect this young, talented goal-scorer to be a huge part of the Nittany Lions’ future.

Katie DeSa

Katie DeSa is an incoming freshman goaltender for the Nittany Lions.

At St. George’s School during the 2019-20 season, DeSa appeared in six games and collected three shutouts and a .979 save percentage.

Last year, the Pawcatuck, Connecticut, native played for the Boston Jr. Eagles 19U team, putting up a .923 save percentage along with a 2.66 goals against average in just three contests.

Kendall Butze

From Shaker Heights, Ohio, Kendall Butze is a standout defender who will help the Nittany Lions score from the blue line.

Butze recently played with the Bishop Kearney Selects 19U AAA, scoring four points in four games, before taking her talents to Penn State.

She also suited up for the West Coast Select and East Coast Select squads, recording an impressive 22 points in 20 games.

Maddy Christian

Maddy Christian is another big offensive commit for Penn State.

Attending Elk River High School, Christian had an excellent senior year as she led her team with 25 goals and 41 points in 28 games. During her entire high school career, she recorded 115 points on 99 goals in just 123 games.

Christian also played with fellow Penn State commit Roberts on the Tradition Black 19U in the Women’s UHMSEHL league.

Leah Stecker

Leah Stecker comes to Hockey Valley from Randolph, New Jersey.

Playing for the Morristown Beard School as a defenseman, Stecker had an amazing four years on the ice, recording a balanced 67 goals — including seven game-winning tallies — and 62 assists.

Stecker was named the 2019-20 NJ.com Girls Ice Hockey Player of the Year and represented the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 19U at the club level in the two years after.

Tessa Janecke

Tessa Janecke earned big-time experience at the youth level before joining the Nittany Lions for the upcoming year.

Janecke attended the North American Hockey Academy for four years, tallying 74 assists for 120 points in her final campaign. Out of Orangeville, Illinois, she also represented Team USA at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship where the team won silver.

It’s safe to say that Janecke’s top-tier experience will help the blue and white in crunch time games.

The Nittany Lions begin their season with a contest against Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena on Sept. 22.

