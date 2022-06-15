The 2021-22 season for Penn State came with many ups and downs and finished on a sour note.

The Nittany Lions ended the season with a record of 11-13 and finished ninth in the Big Ten standings.

After competing in tournaments throughout the fall, the blue and white opened up its regular season with a loss to Old Dominion in January.

Penn State picked up its first two wins in its following two matches, defeating West Virginia and Syracuse thanks to solid performances by graduate student Gabby O’Gorman.

O’Gorman won both of her singles matches and teamed up with Sofiya Chekhlystova to win doubles matches against both squads, too. O’Gorman led the Nittany Lions with a 14-4 record in singles and a 14-3 mark in doubles on the year.

Following the team’s first pair of wins, the blue and white went on to drop its next two matches to No. 8 NC State and unranked Northwestern at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

Later in the season, after coming off consecutive victories against James Madison and Xavier, Penn State went on a three-contest losing skid, doing so while being shut out twice. One of those back-to-back shutouts came at the hands of conference rival Ohio State during the squad’s first official conference matchup of the season.

The Nittany Lions closed out their out-of-conference schedule winning two of their last three nonconference matchups.

Going into Big Ten play, the blue and white needed players such as Yvonne Zuffova, Chekhlystova and O’Gorman to continue their early season success if the team wanted a shot at the conference title.

Chekhlystova finished the season with an overall record of 11-4, going 4-2 in conference play. She was named to the All-Big Ten team after a season in which she only played singles in the No. 1 spot.

Zuffova competed in an astounding 21 singles matches, going 13-8 in her first year. The freshman went 5-3 in conference play.

Despite a dominant 7-0 record in conference play from O’Gorman, Penn State was unable to gain any serious momentum, finishing 5-6 as a team in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions could not string together a winning streak longer than two games, with big wins followed by crushing losses.

After starting out with a 4-3 record in conference play, the blue and white dropped three of its last four matches to end the regular season. With seeds six through nine so close in the standings, those three losses proved to be critical — as Penn State dropped down to the ninth spot in the conference.

Instead of having a chance to face one of the bottom teams in the conference, the Nittany Lions ended up with a matchup against eighth-seeded Minnesota.

The cold streak continued into the Big Ten Tournament with a loss in the second round against the Golden Gophers, ending the unit’s season.

Penn State lacked the depth from top to bottom, failing to perform at a high level on a consistent basis across the board. Outside of O’Gorman, Zuffova and Chekhlystova, no other player finished the year with a winning record in singles.

Luckily for the blue and white, both Zuffova and Chekhlystova were underclassmen and will be back next season with a lot more experience under their belts. The two will have to continue to lead the squad on the court in the future.

The Nittany Lions will need to improve the rest of the roster around those two to compete at a higher level going forward.

