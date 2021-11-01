In dreary weather fit for Halloween weekend, Wisconsin sophomore Bob Liking held up a W as he crossed the finish line to claim the Big Ten title hosted by Penn State on Friday morning.

A few seconds later, graduate student Olin Hacker followed Liking, and shortly after, four more Badgers crossed the finish line, giving Wisconsin six of the top-10 finishers.

As for Penn State, the first competitor to cross the finish line was junior Evan Dorenkamp, who finished 16th overall.

It was Dorenkamp’s first race since he picked up a victory on the same course just two weeks earlier.

“This is his third year in the program. He understands the training,” coach John Gondak told The Daily Collegian before the race. “He understands what he needs to do to race at this level.”

Gondak added that Dorenkamp believes he can run with anyone — a trait he said is critical to success in this sport.

Dorenkamp sat in fifth after the second mile, before falling back the last few miles of the 5.2-mile race.

“Evan had a great race. We were right in the mix with the teams we wanted to be in the mix with,” Gondak said. “We just fell a few points short of where we wanted to be.”

Penn State finished eighth in what was a 12-team field, while Wisconsin took the championship.

This is the fourth consecutive year the Badgers have cemented themselves atop the conference, as Michigan and Minnesota rounded out the top three.

Weather conditions during Friday’s race were less than ideal. What started as a slight mist became a heavier dose of rain, muddying up the grass even more.

“Anytime you’re running in those conditions, it’s tough,” Gondak said. “But it’s tough on everyone, everyone’s running in the same conditions.”

Gondak said the only person with an advantage is the person in the front because they don’t have mud flaring up in their face.

In the end, that was Liking, who built off his 12th-place finish at last year’s championship to take home the trophy this year.

Wisconsin controlled the race wire-to-wire, leading from the first mile to the finish line.

The score difference between Wisconsin and second-place Michigan was almost as big as the difference between Michigan and fifth-place Michigan State.

The women’s 6K race began shortly after the completion of the men’s race.

It was Minnesota graduate student Megan Hasz who took the title, passing Michigan junior Ericka VanderLende with a few yards to go. Hasz beat VanderLende by less than a second.

Minnesota, ranked No. 6 in the Coaches’ Poll, won the title, beating Wisconsin by six points. Michigan State, Michigan and Indiana completed the top five, with Penn State finishing 10th out of a field of 14.

For the first time in 12 years both races were held at the Penn State golf courses, with a path weaving in and around the course.

Earlier in the week, Gondak said it’s always a boost to run on a familiar course. The Minnesota women finished second in a race held at Penn State earlier in the season, potentially benefiting from that familiarity Friday during their victory.

The first to cross the finish line for Penn State in the women’s race was sophomore Madaline Ullom.

“She’s just continued to be a sign of consistency this year,” Gondak said. “Four years ago, she was a sprinter for her high school, and now, she’s finishing in the top 30 in the Big Ten conference in cross country. It’s really remarkable.”

Another storyline for Penn State on the women’s side was Alison Willingmyre and the rest of the seniors running their final race on the Penn State course.

Willingmyre missed some time last year and didn’t get to run in the championship. Gondak noted that Willingmyre has been a contributor since she was a freshman, and he was excited for her to get to run this race at home.

Willingmyre ended up as the second Nittany Lion to cross, finishing in 34th place.

“When we’re competing, we all want to beat each other,” Gondak said. “But off the course, we’re all good, good friends, and it was really neat to have everyone in town this weekend for the championship.”

