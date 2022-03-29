Like it or not, debates about the “greatest of all time” are interwoven into the fabric of American sports fandom.

If recent history were to serve as the sole criteria for sports excellence on Penn State’s campus, the obvious choice for superiority would be the Nittany Lions’ wrestling program.

But Cael Sanderson’s machine of a wrestling program is hardly the only athletic team that has experienced widespread success in University Park.

While I remain an avid detester of the “GOAT” discussions that frequently pop up in my day-to-day life, here’s my personal top five for the best dynasties in Penn State sports history.

5. Women’s soccer, 2014-2018

In reality, the entirety of Penn State women’s soccer’s existence could be perceived as a dynasty. Since the Nittany Lions began play in 1994, they’ve missed the NCAA Tournament just once — their inaugural year.

But coach Erica Dambach, who has been at University Park since 2007, had her best stretch as the program’s leader from 2014 to 2018. In 2015, the Nittany Lions secured their sole national championship.

Not to mention, Penn State also went to Elite Eights in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The Nittany Lions remain frequent NCAA Tournament participants, but that five-year stretch in the mid 2010s was unquestionably their best.

4. Men’s soccer, 1936-1940

The NCAA Tournament for men’s soccer may not have begun until 1959, but in the years of the Intercollegiate Soccer Football Association, the Nittany Lions’ soccer program reigned supreme.

Coached by William Jeffrey, the namesake of the blue and white’s current soccer stadium, Penn State had a run of five shared or outright national titles between 1936 and 1940.

During a 40-game stretch over that time period, Jeffrey’s Nittany Lions went an improbable 34-0-6 run. Albeit during a radically different time period than the modern era, this was by far the peak of Penn State men’s soccer.

3. Women’s volleyball, 2007-2010

Russ Rose may have led Penn State’s program from 1979-2021 before calling it a career, but no stretch during his tenure can compare to what the Nittany Lions pulled off from 2007-2010.

Over a three-year period in 2007, 2008 and 2009, Penn State went on a 102-game unbeaten run. The following year, the Nittany Lions lost five matches but still won a national title, just as they had the prior three years.

Rose and company took two more national championships in 2013 and 2014, but the string of brilliance the blue and white put together from 2007-2010 likely won’t be matched in collegiate wrestling ever again.

2. Penn State wrestling, 2011-present

Sanderson’s squads are among the best in Penn State sports history, but their string of excellence isn’t quite at the top. Still, the hype around what the wrestlers in blue-and-white singlets have done over the last decade and change is worthy of praise.

Perhaps the most impressive component of the Nittany Lions’ success is how in the ultra-competitive collegiate wrestling world, Penn State had won just one team championship (1953) prior to 2011.

Since Sanderson has taken over, it’s been nothing short of a well-oiled machine in Happy Valley with no signs of slowing down.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Nittany Lions are poised to continue dominating the collegiate wrestling world.

1. Penn State fencing, 1995-2000

What could be better than nine championships in 11 years or four straight championships? How about six in a row.

Yet, the Nittany Lions’ fencing program is far from perfect. Coach Wes Glon, who has been at the helm for 37 years and coached in some capacity on Penn State’s campus since 1985, was the subject of a sexual misconduct case last year.

Though Glon was reinstated and his yearly success remains intact, the prior two years of off-court developments remain blips on his resume.

Still, what Penn State fencing did between 1995 and 2000 is a level of excellence that may never be matched.

