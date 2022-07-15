Coming off of the 2021-22 season that saw Penn State make it to the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals, the squad will look to use that momentum going into next season.

For the 2022-23 season, the Nittany Lions added plenty of talented newcomers with the 2022 recruiting class. This will be the blue and white’s highest-ranked recruiting class ever. The group features the second-highest-rated player signed by the program, center Kebba Njie, who ranked as a top-100 recruit in the ESPN 100.

The recruiting class was also aided by three graduate transfers, including 6-foot-2 guard Camren Wynter from Drexel. In Wynter’s four years with the Dragons, he was named 2019 CAA Rookie of the Year, made first-team All-CAA twice and made second-team All-CAA once.

The fifth-year graduate’s most notable season was the 2020-21 campaign. He put up a career high in points per game with 16.3, while shooting a career best 41.5% from 3-point range. The CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player helped lead the Dragons to their first-ever tournament championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996.

Wynter finished the 2021-22 season averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists, which earned him a second straight first-team All-CAA selection.

Ahead of his first year in the blue and white, The Daily Collegian talked with Wynter about his transfer, why he picked Penn State and what his future holds.

THE DAILY COLLEGIAN: With the amount of success that you had at Drexel, with winning the conference tournament and being an All-CAA selection three times, what made you decide to transfer away from the situation that you were in?

CAMREN WYNTER: “I think for me, I just wanted a different look. I felt like I’ve played there for so long, and I just wanted to be with different players. Obviously, stepping up a level and challenging myself were the biggest things. When making the decision I came to, I just wanted to keep getting better.”

TDC: Out of all of the great moments you had while at Drexel, what is one moment you cherish the most?

CW: “Obviously, going to the tournament. I mean, there’s nothing like winning the league and then going to the tournament. There are other smaller ones that I created with my teammates, but the biggest overall one that I’ll remember is obviously the tournament.”

TDC: Besides Penn State, what other schools were at the top of your list or were you in discussions with during the process of transferring?

CW: “At the end, I was talking to Kansas State, Xavier and Florida. I also talked to Seton Hall and Oklahoma State a little bit. Those were kind of my winding down schools. At the end of it, I tried to pick the right place.”

TDC: Compared to the others on your list, what set Penn State apart as the school you wanted to be at?

CW: “Really, just the pieces they have coming back and the coaching staff. [Assistant coach] Mike Farrelly really helped recruit me. I played against him when he was coaching at Hofstra for four years, so, I just had a lot of trust in him and [Micah] Shrewsberry — who’s been in the league and who has coached great players. I just kind of gravitated toward him and his genuineness.”

TDC: For some of the Penn State fans who might’ve not known much about you prior to transferring, can you describe to them the type of player the team is receiving?

CW: “I’m an all-around guy. I can score from all three levels, I settle in the mid range a lot, I like to get my teammates involved and I can play both sides of the ball. But, at the end of the day, I’m a winning player. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win. I think the biggest conversation we had when I was coming here was that I’ll be able to impact winning, and that’s probably my best quality.”

TDC: In the short time that you’ve spent at Penn State so far, what has been your favorite part of being here?

CW: “I would say the bond that I created with my teammates in a short amount of time. I’ve already made friends that I’ll have for a long time — brothers that I’ll be able to count on. With how connected we are as a unit, it feels like a family atmosphere.”

TDC: Can you describe what you and the team have done to build a strong bond so far?

CW: “We’ve done a couple of things. We went go-karting, and we all took a cooking class together. So, just doing stuff like that helps us become closer off the court. We all know what we can do on the court, but I feel like the best teams are very connected off the court. On the court and at the facility, we just work hard or push each other to make sure that we’re all getting better.”

TDC: Having made the NCAA Tournament during the 2020-21 season, how do you hope your veteran leadership and championship experience rubs off on a program that’s looking to make it back to the tournament for the first time since 2011?

CW: I hope to bring some of those experiences that I’ve had in the past and just obviously try to show the guys what it takes to win. Hopefully, they’ll take some of the leadership that I give them. [As] someone who's been in college for five years, once we get into the tournament, my leadership will help us.”

TDC: Last season, your 3-point percentage went down from 41.5% in 2020-21 to 27.8%. What have you been doing this offseason to get back to your old form?

CW: “Obviously, just getting in the gym. Every day, I’m putting shots up. I felt like last year, I didn’t shoot at a great number, but I still make shots at the same amount that I could before. So, I think it’s just getting in repetition and getting my confidence back up, which I’ve done. I’m positive that number will shoot back up.”

TDC: There are several young guards on the team, such as freshmen Kanye Clary, Jameel Brown and Evan Mahaffey. Being one of the oldest players on the team, how do you plan to help their progression throughout next season?

CW: “Just giving them the knowledge that I have. Obviously, they’re all very skilled guys and are very good, but — as a freshman — things might be hard to grasp. So, just being there, even in workouts, they’ll relax and ask me a question like ‘What does this mean?’ — like if a coach says a term and they don’t know what it means. Just simple stuff to help progress their game and make the transition a little easier for them.”

TDC: With as much success as you had in your college career, have you been thinking about entering the NBA Draft after next season if everything works out?

CW: “That’s definitely something I’m going to do. I thought about doing it this year, but I felt like I had to come back, keep refining my game and just keep getting better.”

