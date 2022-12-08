When the Penn State men’s hockey team celebrated its annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday against Ohio State, a cheerful feeling swept over Pegula Ice Arena.

From the Nittany Lions’ White Out to the Teddy Bear Toss, Penn State could benefit in a number of ways by adding more promotionally themed nights at its home games.

Here are a few options for what those nights could be.

“Star Wars” Night

Who doesn’t love “Star Wars?”

Spring sports are right around the corner, and in the spring comes a special day, May 4. May 4 is the date when everyone always plays off of a very famous phrase from the “Star Wars” series: “May the force be with you.”

This promotional night would bring fans of all ages to the gates dressed up as their favorite “Star Wars” characters to be entertained by what the festivities of the night may bring. This special event can be picked up by any Nittany Lion spring sport that has a game on May 4.

“Star Wars” night is a promotional night for many professional sports teams to give fans another reason to come out and watch the team play.

Silent Night

THON could expand its promotional night collaborations with sports teams by hosting a Silent Night at a men’s or women’s basketball game.

Silent Night, a night made popular by Taylor University in Indiana, is when the entire arena stays completely silent until the home team breaks 10 points in the game.

Silent Night could be complemented by a color theme, too. Upon admission, fans could be presented with gold T-shirts to support THON’s fight against childhood cancer. This would bring more fans to basketball games to support the teams and to show support for a great cause, while participating in Penn State’s rendition of the themed night.

Imagine the blue and white basketball teams surpassing their 10th point of the match when, all of a sudden, the Bryce Jordan Center erupts like it’s just witnessed one of its squads bringing home the national title following March Madness.

This game would take place around the holiday season time every year, with students and players celebrating by singing “Silent Night, Holy Night.”

Penn State women’s volleyball already does a similar thing with the Silent Set, which has been a very successful event.

Youth hockey minigames

Many teams in the NHL host a local youth hockey team or two on the ice during an intermission for a brief game.

This is something that many youngsters look forward to participating in because they get a chance in the spotlight in front of all of the fans to show what they’ve got.

The youth hockey minigames could bring in young teams from all over the region to compete against their teammates in either a small-area game or a shootout against the goalies.

There are a plethora of local teams in the area that would be more inclined to take a trip to Pegula Ice Arena rather than PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh or the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia due to travel time.

This promotional event wouldn’t have to be limited just to teams that play out of Pegula, either. Teams from areas like Altoona, Johnstown and Hershey could also be invited out to participate.

Fans in the arena would be given a sort of entertainment during the break in the action, and these young kids would be given the opportunity to skate on the ice in front of thousands of fans.

To add to the spectacle, the kids could be given an introduction on the jumbotron as the special guests for the game. To be sure all are included, the women’s ice hockey team could do the same thing for local girl’s youth hockey programs.

Decades Night

Why limit the celebration of a Nittany Lion sports game to just 2022?

Decades Night would be an evening when the given sport would announce a theme night for a decade of the past — like the ‘90s, for example. Professional sports teams do this during their seasons to give fans a reason to dress and take a blast into the past.

This promotional night could be picked up by any Penn State team, and the decade they choose could be a throwback to a period of importance in the history of that program.

For example, the football team could do an ‘80s night to remember its two National Championships, and the hockey teams could do a 2010s night to remember Division I hockey coming to “Hockey Valley.” Any team could pick up a ‘90s night because, well, who doesn’t want to take a trip back to the ‘90s.

This would be a night when fans could dress appropriately for the decade of the team’s choosing, and during a break in the action or in the pregame, the team could honor this decade with a video on the scoreboard.

This night would also bring back many alumni who attended the school during the decade of choosing. These alumni would want to journey back to Happy Valley and celebrate the decade in which they were students and have all of the memories of college rush back through them.

This special night could be picked up by any Nittany Lion sports that wish to take a journey back to the past and instill Penn State pride throughout the crowd while looking toward the bright future of Penn State Athletics.

RELATED