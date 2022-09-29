After an exciting opening week of action for Penn State on the ice, it must keep its focus going into another crucial weekend of games.

This past weekend, the squad split its two-game series with the then-No. 3 team in the country, the Wisconsin Badgers.

After defeating the Badgers in the season opener 4-1, things were looking good for the blue and white. However, it came back Friday and got beat down 9-1 by the same Wisconsin team.

Consistency has to be a main focus for the squad going forward, even though it earned an impressive win this weekend, it failed to follow it up with a solid performance.

After Penn State’s rather surprising victory, it rose from No. 14 in the USCHO poll to No. 11. The Nittany Lions will have no time to waste getting back to work for this weekend’s road trip to Canton, New York.

The 1-1 unit has two games this weekend, one Friday and one Saturday. Here’s a look at its opponents and how they stack up going into this weekend’s action.

Minnesota Duluth

After tackling top-five Wisconsin in their first meeting, Penn State is going to have to do it all over again when it plays fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth.

The Bulldogs are coming off of two convincing wins in a series sweep over Long Island, winning 4-1 and 5-0 in consecutive days.

The Bulldogs are back with a vengeance this season after coming up just short last year. The Bulldogs finished 27-12-1 a season ago and came up one goal short in the championship game.

During the Frozen Four in Happy Valley, Minnesota Duluth won three straight games and played Ohio State in the championship, losing 3-2 in heartbreaking fashion.

Last season, the Nittany Lions defeated the Bulldogs 3-2 in the nation’s capital during the D1 in DC Tournament in November and will look to repeat that success this time around.

Lyndie Lobdell had the game-deciding goal on a power play in the third period, so look for her to be involved again this year.

This is a huge game for both the Nittany Lions and the Bulldogs, and it should be a fun one between two ranked opponents in a neutral site game in New York.

Saint Lawrence

Saint Lawrence currently sits at 1-1 on the year after a two-game series with Providence. The squad lost its season opener 3-2 in overtime but avenged its loss the next night with a 5-2 victory.

During their five-goal performance against Providence on Saturday, all five of the Saints’ goals were scored by different players. Penn State will have to defend on all fronts if it wants to slow down the Saint offense and secure the victory.

Saint Lawrence is coming off a .500 season, where it went 15-15-7. It ended its season in disappointing fashion, losing a three-game series to the Yale Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the ECAC Tournament.

To open up last season, the Saints and Nittany Lions faced off in Hockey Valley, with the series going in the road team’s favor. Saint Lawrence defeated Penn State 1-0 in the season opener, then followed up that performance with a 2-2 tie.

Both teams will face off against Minnesota Duluth before their showdown at 2 p.m. Saturday, so they should have a good idea of what they are getting into, as far as game planning for the matchup goes.

