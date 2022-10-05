Penn State faces its third ranked opponent of the season this weekend, with a chance to make a statement after being voted No. 11 again on this week’s USCHO rankings.

The Nittany Lions will face off against Colgate in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The blue and white has had its moments in a promising start to the season, splitting both weeks of games and seeing many faces step up in the early games.

Coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad has seen big performances from many players — returning and new alike.

Returning student-athletes such as junior forward Kiara Zanon and junior goalie Josie Bothun have become critical pieces to the team’s offense and defense, while senior transfer Courtney Correia and freshman Tessa Janecke’s big performances have highlighted their value to the forward group so far.

With leaders emerging on the ice, the squad’s depth of talent is showing throughout each game too.

Sitting at 2-2 so far, taking home two wins this weekend could be a big step for Penn State in gaining some real momentum this campaign.

Colgate enters the series ranked at No. 6 in the nation by USCHO, after winning each of the first three games to start the season.

The Raiders have beat Syracuse and Mercyhurst so far this season by a combined score of 10-0, and they will be the next shot-heavy squad Penn State will see this season.

Colgate’s offense has averaged 36-plus shots per game this season, but the Nittany Lions have shown the ability to keep up with high-shooting teams.

In its two losses this season, Penn State scored one point off of 47 total shots. On the other hand, in the pair of wins, the Nittany Lions combined for 65 total shots with eight goals, showing the scoring difference when they shoot more often.

Shooting often throughout the game has shown to pay off for the blue and white, so if it can manage to get off lots of shots in this matchup, it should be in a position to win late in games.

The Raiders have limited their opponents to just 44 total shots in three games this season, so it should be a priority for Penn State to get shots off.

Penn State’s aggressive offense is also dependent on Bothun’s defense on the back end, which has been at a high level this year. The junior goalie has a save percentage of .903 this season.

Colgate’s lineup starts with its team captain, senior forward Danielle Serdachny, among other players who have contributed to the team’s undefeated record. Serdachny is one of the Raiders two leading scorers through three games.

An important aspect to the matchup will be how successful Penn State is in faceoffs against Colgate, in an attempt to give the offense more scoring opportunities.

The Nittany Lions haven’t consistently won faceoffs so far this year, but it will be the key to maximizing scoring chances in this series. They have won 46.9% of their faceoffs this season compared to the Raiders’ 56.6% success rate coming into the game.

Zanon, Janecke and sophomore forward Mya Vaslet have handled the bulk of the faceoffs so far, and they will need to step up against a strong Colgate team. That starts with high levels of effort and physicality on the ice, things this squad has shown so far this season.

In the first matchup between the teams since 2018, the No. 6 and No. 11 ranked teams will certainly make for a competitive series, and the Nittany Lions go into this weekend with a lot to prove.

After holding a 1-2 record versus ranked opponents so far this season, this series could strengthen Penn State’s case as a top team in women’s hockey this year.

If Penn State is able to take down Colgate, the Nittany Lions should be in good position come conference play — as Mercyhurst and Syracuse both play in the CHA.

