For the first time this season, Penn State will hit the “big stage,” as the squad’s match versus Oregon State will be televised on a major network — ESPNU.

The Nittany Lions’ prior matchups have all been aired on the Big Ten Network or streamed on FloSports; however, Sunday’s showdown with the Beavers provides an opportunity for the top team in the nation to gain some more exposure for wrestling, which continues to grow year after year.

Oregon State’s roster presents a challenge comparable to that of Lehigh’s from this past weekend, with several ranked athletes populating its lineup.

125 pounds: Gary Steen (PSU) vs. No. 12 Brandon Kaylor (OSU)

Assuming the match begins at 125 pounds, Penn State could have a tough go of it off the bat.

Brandon Kaylor is an experienced wrestler who was an All-American last season, and he’ll be a very challenging matchup for a young wrestler who has had some early season struggles like Gary Steen.

However, wrestling top talents like Kaylor does provide a great opportunity for Steen to gain some experience or even build some major confidence with an upset win.

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. No. 16 Jason Shaner (OSU)

While Roman Bravo-Young’s appearances in the lineup have been sparse this season, he indicated Tuesday he will likely wrestle against Oregon State.

Bravo-Young also indicated that picking and choosing his bouts will be the norm going forward.

“We have a plan. It's just when I feel like I want to wrestle, I can wrestle. I don't think a dual in November means too much for me,” Bravo-Young said. “I'll be in when they need me. I’m here for the big show. I really don't have much to prove in my eyes.”

While Jason Shaner is certainly a talented wrestler, Bravo-Young has consistently shown he’s in a class of his own at 133 pounds.

If the result at 125 pounds ends up not going in the Nittany Lions’ favor, Bravo-Young will almost certainly get things back on track for the blue and white.

141 pounds: No. 9 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. No. 24 Cleveland Belton (OSU)

Beau Bartlett’s season has gotten off to a resoundingly good start after a disappointing showing throughout his 2021-22 campaign.

The junior is 7-0 on the year with a few quality wins so far. Sunday’s bout with Cleveland Belton will provide Bartlett with his most challenging opponent yet.

Belton is 11-2 this season with both of his losses coming against ranked opponents at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

149 pounds: No. 17 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. Hunter Eveland or Noah Tolentino (OSU)

Shayne Van Ness arguably couldn’t have gotten off to a better start to his collegiate career than he has so far this season.

The redshirt freshman is undefeated, with two wins over ranked opponents, a feat that has stood out among many of his teammates.

“I was actually just telling Shayne today in the locker room like, ‘Dude, I love wrestling after you,’” junior Carter Starocci said. “He's just walking these guys down… I love that. It's nice having those guys in a lineup. You can tell that they're killers and that they want to win.”

While some variability in the Beavers’ lineup could see his opponent only made known on match day, Van Ness will be favored against anyone Oregon State trots out onto the mat.

157 pounds: No. 30 Terrell Barraclough (PSU) vs. Graham Gambrall (OSU)

In a decision that may have surprised a few fans, Terrell Barraclough got the start against Rider last Friday after taking a loss to his teammate during the Army Black Knight Invitational.

Barraclough didn’t get a chance to really wrestle due to an injury his opponent suffered early on in the match.

However, Barraclough followed up that occurrence with a respectable performance against a quality opponent. Facing Lehigh’s No. 8 Josh Humphreys, Barraclough fell in a close match 6-3.

Going into Sunday’s match, the junior will have a great shot at getting back on track and maintaining his role in the starting lineup.

165 pounds: No. 15 Alex Facundo (PSU) vs. No. 23 Matthew Olguin (OSU)

Similar to his fellow redshirt freshman, Alex Facundo has gotten off to a phenomenal start to the season in his own right.

The Michigan native is 6-0 so far this season but will face his toughest test yet against Matthew Olguin.

Just a sophomore, Olguin is a younger wrestler himself and has already had a very strong start to the season, racking up 13 wins while taking just two losses.

Olguin has already wrestled one of the better athletes at the weight in Columbia’s No. 12 Josh Ogunsanya, where he kept things close in their match, falling by a score of 5-2.

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. No. 28 Aaron Olmos (OSU)

Carter Starocci’s reign of dominance over the 174-pound weight class has continued so far this season.

While his skills on the mat have certainly carried over from last season, his confidence has also remained at an all-time high.

“I believe I'm the top talent. I'm the only talent,” Starocci said. “It really doesn't matter what anybody else is doing… I want to be a national champ, not just one time but every single time, and a world champion and an Olympic champ.”

Starocci is likely to face a quality opponent in Aaron Olmos; however, his skill and athleticism provide a challenge that’s too much to handle for nearly every wrestler at the weight.

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. No. 13 Trey Munoz (OSU)

Similar to Starocci, Aaron Brooks has looked virtually untouchable this season.

The two-time National Champion is clearly the man to beat at 184 pounds, cementing his place atop the weight’s hierarchy with a convincing win over Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen just before Thanksgiving.

While that bout was technically an exhibition, Trey Munoz will be the most difficult opponent — that actually counts — Brooks has faced to date.

Just a redshirt sophomore, Munoz is undeniably talented, yet an experienced champion like Brooks should be able to pick apart his weaknesses and secure yet another win for the blue and white.

197 pounds: No. 5 Max Dean (PSU) vs. No. 11 Tanner Harvey (OSU)

After an extremely disappointing start to December, things aren’t going to get any easier for Max Dean.

After dropping his last two matches in a row against two quality opponents, Tanner Harvey provides yet another challenge for the reigning NCAA Champion at 197 pounds.

While it would be easy to see this match as another potential loss in a downward spiral for Dean, Cael Sanderson and his staff have proven time and time again they’re able to pull wrestlers out of slumps and recover from tough losses.

Dean’s combination of talent and experience also make it challenging to foresee him dropping three matches in a row, let alone taking three losses in total this early on in the season.

The Michigan native will be a man on a mission as he returns to Rec Hall for the first time since taking back-to-back losses, setting up for what stands to be the potential match of the day come Sunday.

Heavyweight: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. J.J. Dixon or Brian Reyes (OSU)

After a convincing start to the season, Greg Kerkvliet has now taken his place among the majority of the back half of Penn State’s lineup as a No. 1-ranked wrestler at his respective weight.

Following a loss by Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz, Kerkvliet now appears to be the clear favorite to take home the NCAA title this season, a designation many already had on Kerkvliet coming into the year.

Compared to the rest of its roster, Oregon State is somewhat lacking in talent at heavyweight, setting up for what could be a quick match for Kerkvliet.

In the past, Kerkvliet has often made quick work of inferior opponents and will likely look to do so again this time around.

