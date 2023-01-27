Ahead of its Senior Day matchup on Saturday, upperclassmen lit the way to a 5-1 Penn State victory over a floundering Lindenwood squad.

The Nittany Lions welcomed the Lions who held a 3-21 record heading into Friday’s matchup at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white didn’t fall in the trap game, cruising to its program-record 19th victory of the season.

Of the six seniors on the blue and white’s roster, five registered a point against Lindenwood.

Following a sloppy, low-shooting first few minutes, Penn State gained a 5-on-4 advantage after Morgan Neitzke was sent to the box for two minutes on a roughing call.

“I thought we started off a little slow,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “We just gotta focus on good habits all the time regardless of who we play.”

The Nittany Lions quickly settled into Lindenwood’s zone in search of a scoring opportunity. Senior Eleri MacKay wasted no time ripping a shot in the face of Lindenwood’s senior goaltender Julia Maguire, giving the blue and white an early 1-0 lead.

MacKay is up to seven goals and 15 assists through 29 games.

“Eleri is just a very even-keeled human and hockey player,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal noted MacKay’s four years at Colgate prior to transferring to Penn State, where she scored 29 goals in 139 games and won two ECAC conference tournament championships.

“She brings that championship pedigree to our younger players and myself included,” Kampersal said.

Fellow seniors Courtney Correia and Rene Gangarosa each were credited with an assist on MacKay’s goal.

Shortly after the game’s inaugural goal, Olivia Wallin, a junior hailing from Oakville, Ontario, picked up her 10th goal of the season on a one-timer following Lexi Bedier’s cross-ice pass in front of the Lions net.

The upperclassmen onslaught didn’t cease there, as senior Julie Gough hammered in a shot with contributions from MacKay and senior defenseman Mallory Uihlein.

Before the contest, Gough announced she would use her extra year of eligibility to return to Penn State women’s hockey for the 2023-24 season.

Gough has spent four years with the Nittany Lions, accumulating 37 goals and 22 assists in 119 games. This year, Gough sits at 17 points through 29 games, inching closer to her career-high of 19 points in a single season she reached as a sophomore.

The forward's hat trick against RIT on Feb. 19, 2021, helped Penn State clinch its first CHA regular season championship.

“Julie’s very team-first, very mature, team-oriented and then clutch,” Kampersal said. “We’re excited to have her back for a fifth year and similar to our fifth years like this year, she’ll be able to impart her knowledge on all of our younger players.”

Imitating the opening goal, MacKay found the back of the net again in the third period in 5-on-4 action. Again, assists came from the sticks of Correia and Gangarosa. The trio each recorded a multi-point game, with MacKay receiving a third point after assisting on Gough’s goal in the second.

“You want your line to be cooking at the right time, so this is definitely a good time to be doing that,” MacKay said. “Going into the playoffs, it’s really important to start clicking.”

Penn State will look to capture its 20th win this season at 2 p.m. on Saturday during Senior Day against Lindenwood at Pegula Ice Arena.

“Knowing Lindenwood traveled a long distance to get here, tomorrow will be a little bit of a different story,” Kampersal said. “We gave them a little life in that second period, they won’t have their bus legs, we gotta be ready to go.”

MacKay said there will be sort of a bittersweetness playing tomorrow.

“Getting to play with the five people who are leaving Penn State after this year is gonna be really fun, but yeah, definitely a lot of emotions. Sad and happy — all of that,” MacKay said.

