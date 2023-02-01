After what can be considered a bounce-back year overall for Penn State, the blue and white’s pitchers are looking to add to what they got going last season.

While having a shorthanded pitching staff, only having four pitchers on the roster last season, coach Clarisa Crowell’s bunch still managed to have success, as the group combined for a 2.79 ERA — a mark that brought them from 13th to sixth in the conference.

Although the team finished 32-22, it can attribute much of its success to its ace, Bailey Parshall. Parshall competed in 40 of these contests and was responsible for 22 of those wins. In these games, she totaled more than 200 strikeouts and led the Big Ten with a 1.68 ERA in the circle.

After an All-Big Ten first-team appearance, Parshall received D1 Preseason Top 100 honors, according to D1Softball, going into this season. The lefty out of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, has big expectations going into her fifth and final season, and she will certainly look to meet them.

For Penn State to have more success, it will look for its other starter, Kylee Lingenfelter, to improve for her final season. Throughout the season, Lingenfelter struggled to keep runners from crossing the plate, boasting a 4.21 ERA — nearly the same as her previous season’s ERA.

Despite this, Lingenfelter still improved on her ability to keep batters off of the base, making an improvement in batting average allowed, as she went from .307 to .253.

If Lingenfelter can make similar progress with her ERA, she can expect to have a much better chance to win games, as she was only able to tally five wins last season.

In instances in which the starting pitcher struggles, it’s important to have relievers who can give the batters a chance to win the game.

For the Nittany Lions, their primary relievers, Lydia Spalding and Vanessa Oatley, have come up big in these situations, as they boast a combined record of 5-1.

The Nittany Lions will certainly look to shut the door on opponents this season, as the team tallied zero saves all year. This task, though, seemed hard to achieve due to the fact that Penn State was near or at the bottom of the conference in many of its hitting categories.

With having four pitchers to support a lackluster offense, a bullpen can become burned out. In the upcoming season, the Nittany Lions brought back all four pitchers and locked two commits in, which can help with depth.

Although the team didn’t bring any transfer pitchers, the team brought in Paige Maynard out of Shady Spring, West Virginia. Maynard was ranked the 25th pitcher (66th overall) in Extra Innings’ class of 2022 rankings and achieved first-team all-state honors last season. Maynard will certainly look to continue this success at the collegiate level.

The other freshman pitcher, Lilian Berry, comes out of Fort Defiance, Virginia. Berry also was able to achieve first-team all-state honors in her respective state. As part of this, Berry contributed to her team’s 24-1 record with a 1.06 ERA — a total that often leads to victory for a team.

What remains to be seen is how the two freshman pitchers will be used, as with an experienced team, first-year players are often overlooked for the veterans.

Penn State may have no choice but to go in this direction, as Parshall served as its primary reliever and starter last season — something that’s atypical for an ace.

Even though the pitching staff’s performance was crucial in the blue and white’s success last year, the added depth will look to make up for the element that it was unable to control: the offense.

