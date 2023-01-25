After ending its season on a loss, Penn State is looking for a fresh start in 2023.

The Nittany Lions finished 32-22 and No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference last season. With the spring just ahead, the blue and white’s infield looks to improve.

Last season, perfect fielding percentages were dominated by infielders. Ally Kurland and Claire Swedberg were among the team leaders, with Cassie Lindmark not far behind. However, Kurland and Swedberg will not be with the team in 2023.

Second baseman Melody Coombs has experienced ups and downs in her career in Happy Valley. In her freshman season, Coombs’ slugging percentage was over .400, reaching base 24 times and scoring 14 runs.

However, her slugging percentage dropped to .258 during the 2022 season. Coombs’ 2022 fielding percentage was .976 despite the lack of production on offense. If the junior can take a step forward offensively, she’d be a force on the field.

Meanwhile, Lindmark carried the team with a .400 batting average and finished all 54 games she started in. The senior catcher earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and led Penn State with 64 hits.

Lindmark began her first two collegiate seasons at Kentucky, where she recorded 50 putouts and no errors. Kurland’s absence leaves big shoes to fill, but Penn State should find relief with Lindmark behind the plate.

In the field, senior Michelle Leone and junior Lauren Marcotte led the team with 11 errors each last season.

The team had 40 errors, which proved to be costly considering its opponents had 52. Cleaning up those mistakes and focusing on key situations where more errors occurred should allow Penn State to play smarter.

Defense is said to win championships, but the Nittany Lions didn’t even get a chance, as they missed the NCAA Tournament in 2022. A big reason behind Penn State coming short of a postseason spot was its hitting — or lack thereof.

The blue and white has struggled at the plate and is falling short in competitions because of it.

The Nittany Lions sat at the bottom of the conference with a .242 batting average last season but still managed to hold their opponents to an even lower rate.

Against competitive teams like Oregon and Ohio State, Penn State has split the series or lost in five innings.

The Nittany Lions need more stability in the batting lineup to put runs on the board.

Lexie Black earned a .500 slugging percentage in the 2022 season, one of the highest on the team. The senior is one of many upperclassmen whom incoming freshmen can look up to and learn from in the batter’s box.

Considering infielders make up most of the roster, they need to step up in the batting order to generate more success for this team.

Key utility players Jordyn Jochims and her twin sister Jillyan, are two incoming freshmen with very successful high school careers — specifically from an offensive standpoint. Both earned league honors and could provide a spark to the blue and white’s lineup to contribute toward a winning spring season.

With a solid defense and more aggression at the plate, the Nittany Lions can rely on the infield for a competitive 2023 season.

