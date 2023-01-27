Last season, Penn State finished with a losing record of 6-9 and this year, and it’s eager to begin the 2023 season with a bang.

The team is scheduled to have 16 games this season, with nine of them to be played at home, six away and one at a neutral site. The group welcomes many returners from last season, along with nine additional newcomers who have signed to play as a Nittany Lion this season.

Junior goalkeeper Cayden Jarvis and sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Bowan had a good season last year as the main goalkeeping duo for the blue and white, with a combined total of 107 saves.

With a season high of 13 saves last season in Penn State’s matchup against Maryland, the two goalkeepers are more than capable of building upon their previous statistics and raising the numbers to help increase wins from the defensive end.

Jarvis and Bowan both have to put their best foot forward on the defensive end with the help from the killer offense with top scorers like senior Kristin O’Neill, who led the team in goals last season.

With the group's combination of strong offense from last season along with the new additions and the potential improvement on defense, the Nittany Lions could see a step up this season.

This season's new captains consist of senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior Rachel Spilker and midfielder O’Neill, who all played pivotal roles last season as starters.

The team being led by seasoned veterans helps a lot, with the majority of the team being underclassmen. It's safe to say the Nittany Lions are more than ready to come guns blazing against their upcoming Big Ten opponents.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+5 Penn State wrestling faces toughest challenge yet in No. 2 Iowa on Friday No. 1 Penn State is set to face its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.…

Another pivotal piece that will be key to the defensive coaching staff is new addition Shanna Brady. Brady joined the team in fall 2022 and comes from Towson where she was an assistant coach for two years.

During Brady's collegiate days, she attended Maryland, where she was a two-time national champion. She has first-hand experience playing professionally for the Long Island Sound in 2016.

Brady comes in coaching under coach Missy Doherty, who has held her position at Penn State for 12 years and looks to start her 13th off on a winning foot. Doherty was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2015 and has appeared in 11 NCAA Tournaments with seven of them being at Penn State.

Last season, she finished with two All-Big Ten selections from O’Neill on the first team and Sammy Dupcak on the second team. Doherty undoubtedly has a team full of talent and has brought her players to two conference titles during her time coaching the blue and white.

The first game will be played at home in Panzer Stadium on Feb. 11 against Bucknell starting at noon. The last matchup versus Bucknell was back in 2015 when the Nittany Lions crushed the Bison with a final score of 17-2. Though this game was over six years ago and teams and staff have changed, the Nittany Lions have a favorable chance of taking a win to start their season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men's hockey grows strong connections as teammates and roommates If spending a few hours a day at Pegula Ice Arena wasn’t enough time for Penn State to build…