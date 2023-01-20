Last year, coach Clarisa Crowell’s crew improved as a whole, developing all of its utilities.

Penn State used its players to the max, with the depth on full display in the 2022 campaign, ending with a record of 32–22.

With all of the improvement for the blue and white, its strong suit was the fielding. It ranked third in the Big Ten, a significant jump from 2021 when the fielding ranked 13th.

The jump was because of the Nittany Lions’ playmaker Lilia Crouthamel, who had a fielding percentage of .988 while starting almost every game in the season.

After having the best season of her career in 2022, Crouthamel is lined up to be a prominent athlete in the outfield heading into her fifth season.

While in the outfield, Crouthamel accumulated 83 catches, closing out innings for Penn State and making a difference.

With the graduation of star slugger Ally Kurland, Crouthamel may see more opportunities at bat. Her big-hitting ability could come up when the team needs a clutch hit, as she gathered two home runs last season. She also will continue to lead in the outfield with Liana Jones.

Jones was an all-around star for Penn State. In the outfield, she saw 50 games with 41 starts, getting the most experience behind Crouthamel.

When it was time to bat, she stepped up when infielder Melody Coombs went down in the 2022 campaign. She was on base 33 times, accumulating 18 runs and three home runs.

Like Crouthamel, Jones may see her time spike up again in the hitting department. Her unicorn style of athleticism will propel the softball squad one step further to having a winning season.

Lining up at 5-foot-9, Jones has the athleticism to make difficult catches in the field. Behind Jones, Lydia Coleman adds her youth, as it will be just her sophomore season in 2023. Coleman may need time to progress with the team, as she only started eight games last season.

She recorded a perfect fielding percentage while playing in her freshman year. She contributed 15 runs while being utilized as a pinch runner frequently.

The only downside is that she’s still getting used to the team, but with some games under her belt, she should hold her own in no time.

The Nittany Lions added two freshmen to the lineup: Jenna Nelson and Michela Barbanente. Crowell seems incredibly excited about Barbanente, as she’s a player who could help on both sides of the ball.

"Michela is a dynamic player who plays the game with a ton of energy and enthusiasm," Crowell said in a press release when asked about the athlete.

Barbanente will need time to get used to the collegiate-level playing with the Nittany Lions, but her versatility will get her on the field in no time, washing away the nerves every first-year faces.

Her tape shows she has speed when chasing for a ball. Tying with Jones at 5-foot-9, the two of them will be a force to be reckoned with, diving and jumping with a long reach.

Add Nelson in the mix, and the Nittany Lions will have three players all above 5-foot-8. Their height alone will improve the outfield and limit the number of hits.

For Nelson, a five-year travel team member with American Athletics, there's no question she is another well-rounded player the team will rely on.

If the blue and white wanted one thing to show for its 2022 season, it would be the depth of its players and the numerous positions they could play. The outfield athletes are all great at their position, but their talent for hitting the ball is worth mentioning.

With the acquisition of a lot of new, young and talented athletes, the team may see some struggles in the beginning of the season, but with the leadership of veteran players, the squad will look to find its footing with the new additions.

Pitcher Bailey Parshall’s talent alone gives reason for optimism for Penn State, but the outfield may also be one group to watch throughout the 2023 campaign.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE