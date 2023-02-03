After a rough season with a 3-11 record in 2022, Penn State looks to have a bounce-back season in 2023.

Not much went the Nittany Lions’ way last season, as five of their 11 losses were by one goal. This upcoming season, they look to get back to their 2019 ways of winning the Big Ten Tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. A big part of that success came in the net.

Something the Nittany Lions were strong in last season was goaltending. The blue and white was first in the Big Ten and third in the country with 14.5 saves per game, the highest average in the Big Ten. Aleric Fyock looks to return as the starter next year for Penn State.

Last season, Fyock had a save percentage of .507 and a goals-against average of 13.89, the worst in the Big Ten.

Other than Fyock, Penn State lacks experience in the net. Jack Fracyon looks to be the lead backup heading into next season after playing seven games last season, including two starts. He had a .538 save percentage and a 12.64 goals-against average.

Newcomer Will Mitchell, the freshman from North Carolina, is coming into his freshman season with some great high school numbers. In high school, he boasted a 7.2 goals-against average and .571 save percentage.

What could be a major help for these goalies is an improved scoring attack. The Nittany Lions’ offense was only scoring 11.21 goals per game. That’s not enough help for your goalies to be able to win a game.

Penn State's defense was weak last year. In the Big Ten, it allowed the most goals per game and was 58th in the country in scoring defense.

The Nittany Lions need major improvement in those stats if they want to have a successful season in 2023, and it starts with the veterans.

Graduate student Brett Funk looks to come back for a fully healthy season. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound defenseman missed nine games last year due to injury. Prior to going down, he started four of the five games he played and had 11 ground balls.

Senior defenseman Jack Posey returns after leading all Penn State defensemen in points with two. He had 13 ground balls and nine caused turnovers in 12 games last year. He’s going to need to have an even better year for the blue and white to have success this upcoming season.

After a very strong freshman season starting all 14 games, getting 38 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers, sophomore Kevin Parnham looks to continue to improve this season. He was Penn State's best defenseman and is a big part of the defense this season.

Some depth to this Nittany Lion defense is needed, and junior JB Strachan could have a larger role. He only appeared in three games last season, and the game against Penn was his collegiate debut.

Sophomore Finn Scanlon looks to have a bigger role this season. As a freshman, he only played in one game. He’ll look to be a key depth piece this year for the blue and white.

The newcomers Alex Ross and Will Costin are both 4-star recruits and will look to make an impact on a defense that could use some reassurance. They will hope to provide some much-needed depth for this Penn State team.

Overall, Penn State needs some more star power at these positions to become better and compete with some of these other teams. It needs to improve on defense by letting up fewer goals.

The goalies will also need help from the attackmen, who need to score more. The goalies have the third-highest saves-per-game average but the worst goals-against average in the Big Ten. It’s going to require a whole team effort for the Nittany Lions to get back to their winning ways.

