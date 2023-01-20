The Penn State men’s lacrosse season is almost here, so here’s a breakdown of which Nittany Lion attackers to watch out for in the upcoming season.

TJ Malone

TJ Malone is returning to action this season after missing all of last season due to injury. The graduate student started 10 games in 2021 and made an appearance in all 11 of the team’s contests his junior season.

In 2021, Malone led the team in points with 43. He tallied 25 goals and a team-leading 18 assists. It will be interesting to see if he can return and take on the same role he had two seasons ago.

In his freshman season, Malone was awarded three Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards.

Chris Jordan

Another grad student to look at is Chris Jordan, who’s about to play in his first season as a Nittany Lion after spending the last three with St. Lawrence.

Jordan has 117 career collegiate points, scoring 53 goals and 64 assists, and was named to the 2022 All-Liberty League First Team.

Jordan led the Saints in points in 2022, putting up 40 goals and 49 assists, which led the conference in points per game. Jordan should add some veteran leadership to a young roster looking to bounce back from a sub-.500 season in 2022.

Will Peden

Sophomore Will Peden will look to cement his role as an offensive threat in his second season with the team. Last season, Peden led the team in points with 33 and assists with 22.

Peden appeared in all 14 games in the 2022 campaign, starting 12.

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native was also awarded two Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards last season and will look to come into this season hot.

Peden, a Malvern Preparatory School graduate, hopes to lead an exciting offense in 2023.

Jeb Brenfleck

Jeb Brenfleck spent his redshirt freshman season by playing in 12 games and starting 10. He netted 15 goals and four assists for a total of 19 points.

The Philadelphia native was a one-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week recipient last season.

In his redshirt sophomore season, expect Brenfleck to be tasked with a larger role in the scoring for the Nittany Lions.

Brenfleck should add some scoring depth to the Nittany Lion offensive unit this season, looking to build off of his 2021 outing.

Matt Lazzaro

Maybe the most exciting newcomer for Penn State this season is 5-star freshman Matt Lazzaro. Lazzaro, from Franklin, Massachusetts, scored 275 points over three seasons at Franklin High School.

In 2021, he was named the league’s most valuable player as a junior. In his senior season, he was named the captain of his team.

Lazzaro also spent six seasons with Laxachusetts Black in the NLF, where he was ranked No. 15 in player rankings.

Lazzaro, a swifty player, looks to dazzle his way through the Big Ten this season. Expect Lazzaro to make an impact this season with the Nittany Lion attackers with his slick moves and wicked left-handed shot.

Jon King

Freshman Jon King is another addition who will look to add star power to the young Nittany Lion arsenal. King was the top scorer in the nation in 2021 with 161 points.

King led his Corner Canyon High School squad to the Utah state title where he was named the 2021 USA Today Utah Player of the Year.

In his last three seasons, King amassed 255 points through 155 goals and 100 assists.

Inside Lacrosse labeled King as a 3-star recruit prior to committing to Penn State. Look for this right-handed attacker to make an impact for the blue and white this season.

Other Attackers

Other players to watch out for this spring include freshmen Mac Hobbs, Cam Sanderson and Max Grube, junior Jake Morin and graduate student Jack Traynor.

Penn State has added more offensive depth and star power through transfers and incoming freshmen prior to this season in hopes of rebounding from a 3-11 record in 2022.

The Nittany Lions will look to do so by starting their season Feb. 4 against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium.

