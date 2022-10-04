Junior and prospective starting goalie Liam Souliere is looking to help Penn State past the semifinals this season.

Last year the squad finished its 2022 campaign going 6-17-1 in conference play, finding its rhythm at the end of the year.

With the loss of goalie Oskar Autio to Vermont, the blue and white will look to Souliere and freshman Noah Grannan. Guy Gadowsky described Grannan as “a guy that had a high profile and some injury problems that he’s dealt with and dealt with in a positive way.”

The Germantown, Wisconsin, native has a fair share of time between the posts. Playing two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL, Grannan looks to prove himself defending the net.

While fresh talent hopes to step up this season, junior Souliere feels confident with the team and the chemistry between all of the guys.

Despite not touching the ice consistently until the end of last season, he proved during his time in net that he was a force to be reckoned with.

Last season, Souliere had a save percentage of .905 and averaged 2.88 goals against. With just under 900 minutes of ice time, Souliere said he is excited to get back out and hopefully help the team to a successful season.

Souliere’s noteworthy performances include his Oct. 9 performance against Canisius where he made 36 saves and ended the game with a .947 save percentage, helping the team to its 5-2 victory.

Less than two weeks later, Souliere displayed a .942 save percentage in the team’s 6-2 win over Niagara. His first Big Ten win came on Jan. 21 against Wisconsin, where he registered a career high of 40 saves.

“I mean, I want to win,” Souliere said. “As a goalie, it's not really about scoring goals, mostly about getting the wins and if I can get my team to win a lot of games.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

The journey to being the starting goalie was not easy for Souliere, but he sees his progress as a continuation of last season. He also noticed during preseason his teammates had consistently been putting in the work.

“I think during the summer, a lot of them worked on their game,” Souliere said. “A lot of them shoot the puck a lot harder than they used to, and it’s making stuff a little bit harder for me in practice.”

Outside of the competition, Souliere described practice and Penn State as a “friendly environment.” The team’s likely starter in net was a fan of the first-years and the energy they brought.

Relating his game to Marc-Andre Fleury, Souliere said his style of play is “speedy and aggressive.”

Beating out Autio at the end of last season, Souliere started the team’s last six contests in net.

The intangibles have not only likely helped him to the starting position but have left an impression on his teammates and the coaching staff.

“You have to give him a lot of credit. We’re excited about that position,” Gadowsky said.

While Souliere is the expected starter, he said he feels motivated to continue to compete with Grannan pushing him to be better.

He said he is going to keep the same mindset he had when Autio was still around, acting as if he is fighting for the starting job every day.

During media day, teammates and Gadowsky collectively shared their excitement and described the tight-knit culture and trust the team has been cultivating. Because of this, Gadowsky said the team has been able to “be more hockey-specific on preparation.”

Souliere seems to be an integral part of the team’s improved culture, with teammates singing his praises.

“He’s a guy that the younger guys look up to. I mean, even us older guys can take advice too,” senior forward Tyler Gratton said. “He’s got a crazy hard workout sport ethic, which I think would be really good for our team.”

Being the starting goalie for any team can be stressful, but Souliere plans on keeping himself cool, calm and collected.

The strong team chemistry and confidence in his teammates to cover his back is what Souliere plans to use to get through the year.

“It’s a long season. Stuff is bound to happen,” Souliere said. “It's just about keeping a steady mindset, just, you know, keeping your eyes on what you can control and letting the rest just flow and play.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE