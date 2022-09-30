After a below .500 season a year ago, Penn State made several key offseason additions that may drastically help improve the team.

While the forward position has seemingly been solidified, the defenseman depth still has a few question marks coming into this season.

While several key veterans are set to return, they’re paired with numerous younger players who are looking to make strong impressions in a season where their success could make a huge difference.

Freshman Acquisitions

This starts with the trio of freshmen.

Carter Schade, Jarod Crespo and Dylan Gratton each join the Nittany Lions after successful juniors careers, and all have a shot for immediate ice time.

Crespo served as the captain of the Green Bay Gamblers and will already have established chemistry with freshman forward Alex Servagno, as both were teammates a year ago.

Gratton joins the team after a successful tenure with the Sioux City Musketeers and has familiarity with the program due to his brother and teammate, senior forward Tyler Gratton.

Finally, Schade was perhaps the most successful of the trio before arriving in Happy Valley.

In 2022, Schade recorded 31 points for the Lincoln Stars, while also posting a plus-21 rating on the season.

These impressive statistics haven’t gone unnoticed either, as Guy Gadowsky is one of the many who’ve noted how good Schade was a year ago.

“If you look at [Schade’s] plus-minus, comparatively it’s ridiculous,” Gadowsky said. “It’s an absolute aberration, he’s a heck of a player.”

While Schade’s capabilities aren’t in question, he’ll still need to earn his spot within this defensive group, along with his fellow freshmen in Gratton and Crespo.

Yet, teammates like junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. believe all three have made their talents clear from the jump.

“Crespo, he’s been unbelievable lately,” Dowd Jr. said. “He’s a monster, he’s a man out there.

“Schade has unbelievable skill, great skater, and [Gratton] has that hard-nosed, defense-first mentality that I absolutely love.”

Dowd Jr. seems confident in his new teammates, though this youthful influx could still hit some speed bumps this season.

Yet, Gadowsky said he’s prepared for these players’ growing pains, even if it harms the team early on.

“We’ve got some learning to do but, by the end of the year, we’re optimistic improvement at that position is going to be made,” Gadowsky said.

This improvement could hinge on these three additions, but even if they aren’t yet ready, there’s still a number of established veterans who can help the blue and white’s defensive effort.

Returning contributors

Penn State returns five defensemen this season to go along with the aforementioned additions, while losing two defenders from last year in Clayton Phillips and Adam Pilewicz.

Do the math, and it becomes clear how much deeper this group of defensemen has quickly gotten. This mix of veterans will be very important for ensuring any potential struggles from the freshmen aren’t a major detriment, and that effort begins with team captain Paul DeNaples.

DeNaples is returning for a fifth season in Happy Valley, and the 2022-23 season will mark his second year as team captain, making him the second player in team history to achieve that honor.

While DeNaples isn’t always a colossal offensive threat, registering only eight points a season ago, it’s his toughness and leadership that make him a central presence for Penn State.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better stay-at-home defenseman than Paul DeNaples,” Jimmy Dowd Jr. said. “He’s a great leader, he’s really gonna hold down the fort for us.”

While DeNaples is known more for his defense-first mindset, Dowd Jr. and fellow junior Christian Berger have displayed more balanced skill sets during their time in Happy Valley.

Dowd Jr. especially has become known for his ability to facilitate, tallying 26 assists in 57 career games across two seasons, including 18 assists last year. Berger isn’t half bad offensively, generating 13 assists and two goals last season after scarcely playing as a freshman.

This pairing could very well feature as Gadowsky’s top line, and with DeNaples also in that mix, those are three players whose ice time is all but solidified.

That leaves senior Kenny Johnson and sophomore Simon Mack also competing for playing time with the freshman group.

For Johnson, the 2021-22 season was a key one, as he featured consistently in the lineup for the first time in his career. Johnson appeared in 31 contests, a far cry from his five a year prior, tallying five points.

He also spent the most time in the box of any Nittany Lion, logging 46 minutes in total. However, if Johnson can clean up that aspect, there’s every chance he’ll continue to see regular action his fourth year at Penn State.

As for Mack, his freshman year saw him play in 37 out of 38 games, which shows that Gadowsky trusted him to touch the ice.

However, with the freshman trio in town, Mack could be the guy who sees his ice time take a substantial hit. After all, he doesn’t hold the same experience Johnson does, which might give the senior a leg up.

Yet, if Mack has made a leap heading into Year 2, he’ll surely be given the opportunity to further prove himself.

No matter who steps up to the plate, the key to this Penn State season may boil down to how this defense gels.

This group holds noticeably different experience levels, and some may view that as a bad thing.

That’s not where DeNaples stands, however. The captain said he was encouraged by the early signs with the new-look unit.

“Everyone’s buying in early on,” DeNaples said. “I think we’re ahead of schedule compared to where we were last year.”

