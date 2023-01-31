With the spring season on the horizon, Penn State is looking to capitalize on a 2022 season that featured a 26-29 overall record and the program’s first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012.

At the infield positions, depth and experience are prevalent themes as the Nittany Lions head into 2023 with high hopes and big expectations. With some impactful transfers adding to the already potent lineup, Penn State looks to achieve its first .500 record in a full season since 2016.

As coach Rob Cooper enters his 10th season in Happy Valley, he will be tasked with replacing one of the best players to ever don the blue and white, catcher Matt Wood.

Wood was the leader and catalyst for the Nittany Lions’ offense a season ago, winning the Big Ten batting title with a .395 average. After rounding out his junior season with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs and 75 hits, the Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Brewers, leaving a fillable hole at the catcher spot for Cooper.

Catchers

Since transferring from Oklahoma State in 2020, redshirt senior Josh Spiegel has made a significant impact in the heart of the Penn State order and enters the 2023 season as one of the headliners of the Nittany Lions’ offense. After rounding out last season with a .300 average with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs, he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors.

While Spiegel has the potential to play both catcher and first base, graduate student transfer Thomas Bramley has the ability to catch and play several different positions at a high level, including third base or the outfield if needed.

Bramley comes to Penn State after a strong 2022 season with Mount St. Mary’s where he started all 48 games, compiling a .307 batting average with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs. Bramley puts the ball in play often with an elite eye at the plate, tallying 16 multi-hit games last season with seven more walks than strikeouts for a .444 on-base percentage.

Noted as a “super utilityman” by Shotgun Spratling of D1Baseball, Bramley is also coming off a dominant summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, becoming an NECBL All-Star while posting a .365 batting average and .471 on-base percentage in 27 games with the Martha's Vineyard Sharks, guiding his squad to an NECBL Championship.

With Spiegel and Bramley likely to split the catching duties, redshirt junior Tyson Cooper and freshman Jimmy Nugent wait in the wings with Tyson appearing in 19 games last season.

As Spratling notes, Nugent presents “big raw power potential,” and at 6-foot-2, the Hamilton, Ohio, native could make his impact felt at Penn State quickly.

First base

While Penn State returns nine players with 80 or more at-bats and loses outfielder and first baseman mainstay Cole Bartels to graduation, the infield brings forth talented experience and depth, allowing Rob to plug and play several different options at various positions.

When not catching behind the dish, Spiegel is a viable option to start at first base, a spot where he split time with Bartels. Coming off an impressive freshman campaign with All-Big Ten freshman-team honors, 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore and two-way player Anthony Steele is a prime option to spend time at first and projects potent power from the left side of the plate.

While projecting as a potential outfielder, another option for Rob’s club at first is Bellefonte, standout and freshman Bobby Marsh, who spent time with Florida Atlantic before flipping to Penn State last June. Out of high school, Marsh was ranked as the 12th best player in Pennsylvania and 14th best first baseman in America, according to Perfect Game.

Second base

At second base, competition for the spot will be a three-horse race between a trio of talented middle infielders. Starting with Duke transfer Grant Norris, the graduate student and former second-ranked shortstop recruit out of Pennsylvania in 2019 is back in the Keystone State after three seasons with the Blue Devils, posting a .300 average in 11 games last year.

Senior defensive standout Ben Kailher is back and looking to make a greater impact after hitting .205 last season. Kailher also notched a web gem catch to end the game against then-No. 23 Maryland to pick up the program's first top-25 road win since 2019.

Sophomore Derek Cease is also in the mix after hitting .226 in 43 games in his opening season.

Shortstop

As the everyday shortstop, junior Jay Harry returns as a key focus of the Nittany Lions’ offense. After hitting .333 in a breakout season, Harry posted 71 hits with a .414 on-base percentage and five home runs.

While hitting .347 against Big Ten teams, the Metuchen, New Jersey, native ranks seventh in Penn State history in defensive assists.

Third base

Going around the diamond, third base will be another position with some competition. While junior Kyle Hannon has the ability to play at second, he closed out most of last season at the hot corner, finishing with a .230 batting average with four home runs, despite playing in only 36 games due to injury.

Another Nittany Lion contending for the third base job is junior and Vanderbilt transfer C.J. Pittaro who’s entering his second season in Happy Valley. The Hamilton, New Jersey, native hit .238 with just 80 at-bats, playing as a pinch hitter in the latter stages of 2022.

Bench boss Rob will have plenty of quality choices around the infield in the upcoming 2023 season, and with a talented and veteran group, the Nittany Lions will be able to compete up and down the lineup.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE