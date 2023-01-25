Outfield plays a crucial role for every baseball team. With Penn State returning its starting outfield, mixed in with depth and a highly touted transfer, the outfield will look to make some noise this upcoming season.

Tayven Kelley

To start off the returning outfield is Tayven Kelley. Kelley is likely to take the left fielder spot. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound senior is looking to come back stronger from last season. As one of the two projected senior starters in the outfield, Kelley is in line for a prime leadership role.

Kelley struggled from the plate last year. Only hitting .192 in 2022, Kelley will look to increase that average with more at-bats this season. With zero home runs last year, Kelley is a contact hitter, so an increase in hits will benefit the Nittany Lions.

Kelley showed promise from the field last season. With a .940 fielding percentage to go along with 92 putouts, Kelley was a solid contributor in the field for the blue and white. That being said, Kelley will look to improve upon his six errors from last season.

Johnny Piacentino

The other returning senior projected to start for the Nittany Lions is Johnny Piacentino. Piacentino will be the man in the middle when he steps on the field, as he’s looking to be the team’s starting center fielder.

Piacentino is a righty from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He’s coming off a strong 2022 campaign in which he ripped 43 hits to go alongside 29 RBIs. Hitting .267 from the plate, Piacentino will look to continue to get on base and create opportunities for his fellow Nittany Lions.

Piacentino made his mark in several games last year, tying for the team high in triples.

Billy Gerlott

Billy Gerlott is the youngest of the likely starters, as he’s going into his junior year. The phenom played a lot as a sophomore and is ready for an expanded role this year. Gerlott is looking to man the right field position this season.

Gerlott was one of the biggest threats on offense last year, as he finished the 2022 campaign with stats consisting of a .237 batting average, six home runs, and 33 RBIs.

Gerlott was a brick wall when he took the field. He finished 2022 with a near-perfect .989 fielding percentage. He only had one error, playing exceptionally well in the field. Look for Gerlott to continue flashing the leather this upcoming season.

Thomas Bramley

Penn State brought in a stud from the transfer portal in Thomas Bramley. Bramley is a jack of all trades who can play infield and outfield. He could see some time everywhere, and the Nittany Lions may give him some shine in the outfield.

Bramley is coming off a strong season for Mount St. Mary’s. He was selected to play in the NECBL All Star Game, in which he brought home the MVP honors. In the game, he showed off his power, smashing two home runs.

Bramley brings in much-needed slugging to the Nittany Lions, as they lost the power of Matt Wood and his 12 home runs to MLB. Bramley slammed 11 dingers for the Mountaineers a season ago. He consistently got on base with his .444 on-base percentage, giving him potential to bat early in the order.

