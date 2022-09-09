As Penn State prepares for its first match of the season set for Sept. 22, there is much to be excited about after a school-record 18 wins in 2021-22.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of an 18-10-5 season in which several underclassmen saw meaningful playing time on the ice.

Despite losing players such as Natalie Heising and Rachel Weiss, Penn State’s forward group remains one of the conference’s most talented. Even with the losses, there won’t be a lack of experience this season, as many of the team’s key players will return to Happy Valley for the upcoming campaign.

Five of the team’s 10 defeats in 2021-22 came while scoring less than two points, so the forwards should be the group to look at this season.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon will be one of the Nittany Lions’ leaders on the ice this campaign. Zanon will look to continue her high level of play after a year in which she was second on the team in points, scoring 13 goals and adding 26 assists.

Zanon has filled the stat sheet through her two years playing at Penn State. In her 54 career games, she has put up a total of 23 goals along with 46 assists while showing her impact toward winning in Happy Valley. She also produced a plus-minus of +23 for the blue and white last season, tied for the highest on the team.

Zanon’s reliable effort will need to continue this season as one of the team’s leaders on the ice.

Olivia Wallin is also expected to be a key player this season after a solid first two years with Penn State.

After leading all freshmen in the country with 13 goals in 2020-21, Wallin continued her offensive production into Year 2. Wallin put up seven goals and seven assists last season in 25 games.

The Oakville, Ontario, native can step in as a go-to option offensively for the Nittany Lions in what will likely be an expanded role for her this season.

Julie Gough is another forward whom the team will need to step up as she enters her fourth season in the blue and white. After breaking out as a sophomore with 11 goals and eight assists, Gough kept things going as a junior.

The Nittany Lion tallied 10 goals and six assists during the 2021-22 season, including a seven-game scoring streak that tied a school record.

She headlines a senior class with recent transfers Courtney Correia and Eleri MacKay who both bring added experience to the forward group. Leading a talented squad, senior leadership will be important to this season's success.

Correia comes to Happy Valley after playing at Boston University, while MacKay spent her previous four seasons with Colgate.

Correia totaled 65 points in 116 career games as a forward at Boston University, including a senior year in which she scored 14 goals and 25 points.

MacKay will also play forward in Happy Valley, coming off of a career in which she scored 29 goals and 29 assists during her time with the Raiders.

Both players can immediately contribute to the Nittany Lions this season after their time competing elsewhere.

In a 2021-22 season that saw the offense score almost three goals per game, the offense was good enough to win the important games for Penn State. Now an offseason later, many of the returning forwards will look to translate their enhanced skills into wins on the ice.

With Zanon, Gough and Wallin all expected to take a step up from last season, the additions of the senior transfers along with a talented freshman class will surely give fans in Hockey Valley another reason to be optimistic for this season.

