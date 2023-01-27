The season is right around the corner, and Penn State looks to start out on the right foot against Lafayette on Feb. 4. The Nittany Lions will start their 2023 campaign after a disappointing 2022 season.

Penn State finished last season 3-11 and found itself toward the bottom of the Big Ten. Despite a lot of disappointment, there were some positives to take away from last year, including an impressive 10-6 victory over No. 5 Yale.

For the Nittany Lions to have the turnaround they’re looking for, they’ll need better production from the midfield. Last year’s midfield often struggled to maintain possession and win the turnover battle.

Returning veterans

Penn State is bringing back a lot of talent from last year’s squad, which could be a good thing for the blue and white. Jack Traynor is one of the returnees. Traynor finished fourth in points on last year’s team despite only playing in six games due to injury.

The graduate student will add a much-needed boost to this midfield. Traynor is more of an offensive-minded player and switches back and forth between being an attacker and a midfielder.

Outside of Traynor, Mac Costin might be the most important midfielder for the Nittany Lions as he returns for his senior season. Costin had 24 points and led the team with 20 goals.

Costin was the heart and soul of last year's squad. For a team that lacked a lot on the offensive end, Costin was the lone bright spot. He and Traynor can form a dynamic duo in the starting lineup.

Grant Haus is another midfielder who has a ton of experience and is returning. Haus played in every game last season but never earned a start. Haus this year will likely have a more critical role and will be asked to step up.

Haus, compared to Traynor, is more of a scrappy player. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, product was fifth on the team in ground ball victories.

Ethan Long is another player who’ll have an expanded role on the 2023 team. Long turned some heads during his freshman campaign, earning a Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.

Long started four games last season, but fans should expect his workload to increase. Long made the most of his opportunity last season, as he was a spark plug offensively, finishing second on the team with 12 assists.

Two part-time starters will also return this season and presumably get more playing time. Mark Sickler and Kyle Aldridge both played in 12 games last year and got some part-time play in the starting lineup.

Sickler was one of the better goal scorers on the team last year in limited appearances. The junior from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, finished with 15 goals. Since his freshman year, Sickler has been productive. Now an upperclassman, Sickler has a chance to make a real impact on this team and take the next step.

Depth players

The rest of the depth chart for this midfield is filled with upperclassmen who haven't really seen time on the field.

Henry Carpenter, Robert McGee, Trey Berry and Mac Rietano are all players who have played in this program before but haven’t gotten much playing time.

Penn State has a lot of returning players and can be categorized as a veteran group. However, most of these veterans haven’t been thrusted into the starting lineup nor been a crucial part of this team.

These four upperclassmen are unlikely to see the field but can be used as depth as the season goes on. Coach Jeff Tambroni’s development will be crucial to the team’s success this season.

The newcomers

At times last year, Penn State looked overmatched. The Nittany Lions need some new talent to elevate the team’s ceiling.

Penn State has multiple freshmen who have potential to be some of the more talented players in the midfield.

Mark McKeon is one of those said freshmen, as he decided to stay in state and could make an immediate impact. Ben Spinelli is arguably the most talented player in this freshman class. Spinelli was ranked the 56th overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to Inside Lacrosse.

Spinelli was a 4-star prospect and should get playing time immediately. A player like Spinelli can make this midfield better, and as a result, can turn this Penn State team around.

Lacrosse games can be won and lost in the midfield. This season, Penn State will need to find a better way to limit turnovers to avoid another disappointing season.

