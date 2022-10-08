Friday night marked the first opportunity for Penn State to lace up its skates and hit the ice for the 2022-23 season — and the tone was set early.

The physicality from the Canisius bench resembled a Big Ten showdown.

“Their guys like to finish hits which isn’t that fun,” Jimmy Dowd Jr. said.

After a pair of first period goals from Ashton Calder and Ryan Kirwan gave the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead, Canisius quickly changed its style of play.

The Golden Griffins began to fly around all over the ice throwing their bodies at any blue and white skater with the puck. Their aggressive style of play could only manage Penn State’s face-paced offense for so long, as it tacked on three more goals before the final horn.

Guy Gadowsky was not pleased with his team’s physicality to start the game and said junior goalie Liam Souliere kept them in it during the first frame.

“We’re a little disappointed that we didn’t [play aggressive] right from the start,” Gadowsky said. “We had to be invited into it.”

Like many other blue and white skaters, Calder found himself an invitation between some glass and a Golden Griffins player on more than one occasion.

The fifth-year transfer from North Dakota netted his first career goal with the blue and white to open the scoring and was rewarded with a giant hit. Late in the period, an opposing defender crushed Calder face-first into the boards to the dislike of many of his teammates.

Later in the frame senior forward Connor MacEachern was upended as he entered blue and white territory. Freshman defender Jarod Crespo immediately came to the senior’s aid and had to be separated by a pair of linesmen.

It didn’t surprise Gadowsky that the freshman was in the middle of the mix while backing up his teammate.

“He’s an unbelievable guy,” Gadowsky said. “He’s just great to have around and guys like that; it’s impressive.”

A scoreless second period allowed the Golden Griffins to claw their way back into the game by maintaining their aggressive style of play.

The hits began to take a toll on the Nittany Lions’ quick-paced game, as Canisius cut the lead in half. The score woke the home unit up, answering with a goal of its own.

Despite the 5-2 final score, the Golden Griffins played Penn State tough up until the final horn, maintaining their tough attitude on the ice.

Canisius’ aggressive play put it in some unwanted scenarios as it surrendered three penalties, one of which led to a power play goal.

The Golden Griffins’ physical play was a great experience for Penn State’s skaters who last saw live action in last season’s semifinal defeat to Minnesota.

Friday is likely a good example of the kind of play the Nittany Lions will experience when their Big Ten slate rolls around — tough, gritty and physical.

Remembering the physicality Canisius brought on the ice in last year’s two-game series, the blue and white was more prepared for its brute in this season’s showdown.

Last season Penn State dropped its first game to the Golden Griffins in a surprising 4-1 beatdown. This year, it has an opportunity to take both games after a dominant first victory Friday night.

“They came out hard, and we matched that,” defenseman Dowd Jr. said. “We just got to come out harder tomorrow.”

