Men's Hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Barratt (17)

Forward Evan Barratt (17) protects the puck and skates away from his opponent, Justin Young (9), during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions fell to the Nanooks, 4-0.

 Lauren Magnotta

Former Penn State forward Evan Barratt is headed back to the state of Pennsylvania.

The NHL player has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defensemen Cooper Zech, who joins the Chicago Blackhawks.

Barratt spent three years in Happy Valley, from 2017-2020, tallying 95 points for the Nittany Lions across those campaigns.

Previously a member of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, Barratt will report to the Flyers’ minor-league affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

