Former Penn State forward Evan Barratt is headed back to the state of Pennsylvania.

The NHL player has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defensemen Cooper Zech, who joins the Chicago Blackhawks.

TRADE ALERT: We have acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. https://t.co/po6rcAqn0W — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 26, 2022

Barratt spent three years in Happy Valley, from 2017-2020, tallying 95 points for the Nittany Lions across those campaigns.

Previously a member of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, Barratt will report to the Flyers’ minor-league affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

