When longtime Merion Golf Club Superintendent Joseph Valentine walked into then-Penn State President Ralph Hetzel’s office unannounced in 1928, Pennsylvania golf courses had just experienced a nightmare of a summer.

The previous months had been extremely difficult for growing turfgrass, and Valentine urged Hetzel to initiate a program that could provide the struggling golf industry with the scientific research necessary to maintain the area's courses.

Hetzel agreed, and nearly a century later, the Joseph E. Valentine Turfgrass Research Center stands across from Beaver Stadium as a laboratory for turfgrass evaluation.

Valentine’s efforts set in motion the idea that turfgrass could be studied for all sports, but the research began on the links.

If you’ve ever seen a PGA tournament on TV, there’s a good chance that both the grass and management of the course are products of Penn State.

That unique presence can be attributed to Joe Duich, who created the two-year golf course turfgrass management program at Penn State in 1957.

Duich’s research and teaching included all areas of turfgrass development, as well as personnel management and social etiquette, laying the foundation for what is now one of the largest programs in the country.

Today, the program has become almost synonymous with professional golf, with superintendents and grass varieties contributing to the progress of the modern game.

“We have a history of success with the program, so our alumni base is a really strong proponent for us,” John Kaminski told The Daily Collegian. “They are very helpful in providing opportunities for students, both in terms of internships as well as positions after they graduate.”

Kaminski is the sixth director in the history of the golf course turfgrass management program and one of many graduates Penn State has produced since Duich was at the helm.

“We’ve had a long history of producing some of the top superintendents around the world, and we have a lot of faculty that are experts in their field of specialty,” said Kaminski.

Over the years, that history has spawned hundreds of graduates who have occupied management positions at some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world.

Names like Merion, Oakmont, Congressional and Augusta resonate with anyone who’s a fan of the PGA Tour — but to graduates of the golf course turfgrass management program — these are just a few of the places they could seek employment at.

Many students come to Penn State with an interest in sports, and through professional-level experience and research, the program turns that interest into a career.

“We're not trying to create the best entry-level employee,” Andrew McNitt, director of Penn State’s Center for Sports Surface Research, told the Collegian. “We're trying to create the person who's ultimately going to be making personnel, budgeting and management decisions.”

That holistic approach to producing golf course superintendents gave Penn State’s program a head start, as it was one of the first prominent programs of its kind in the country.

“Graduates would go back to their golf courses, and they would hire young people interested in golf,” Peter Landschoot, professor of turfgrass science at Penn State, told the Collegian. “They would ask where they could go to get an education because they wanted to be a superintendent, and because there weren’t many programs back then, the answer would be Penn State.”

While the program has produced countless golf course superintendents, that alumni network is only part of why Penn State is so well known in the golf course turfgrass world.

In the 1950s, Duich and longtime Penn State turfgrass researcher Burton Musser developed Penncross grass, a creeping bentgrass meant for putting greens. Soon after development, courses began using Penncross in fairways as well.

Today, it’s the most widely-used bentgrass on golf courses around the world.

During his time as the director of Penn State’s program, Duich and his team developed many different grasses, including Pennlinks, Penneagle and Pennstar.

Each of these varieties are unique in their ability to withstand different climates, which allows golf courses to better maintain their grass in sloppy weather conditions.

These innovations in golf course turfgrass changed the way professional-level courses were manicured and prepared and added to the continuously growing legacy of Penn State’s program.

“They were really good bentgrasses that really helped our entire program, both the research and the teaching program,” Landschoot said. “Having that Penn prefix made it clear where it came from.”

