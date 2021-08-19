From Alabama to State College to Brazil, Emily Frederick is a Paralympic shot putter who journeyed to excel at her sport.

Frederick, who has dwarfism, fought to make high school sports in her home state of Alabama more inclusive.

Oddly enough, she started shot putting by mistake.

“There was a place called Lakeshore that would make pedal extensions for me,” Frederick told The Daily Collegian. “There’s also a Lakeshore in Birmingham that’s also an Olympic and Paralympic training site. My mom called the wrong one, and we ended up going there, and I fell in love with the idea and started training and picking that up.”

Frederick never looked back. Since stumbling upon Lakeshore, she has competed at the high school, collegiate and Paralympic level.

Her disability has led to surgeries that have kept her out of competitions, but she always remains determined to come back stronger the next time.

Her high school head coach, Taylor Morgan, noticed that during Frederick’s time competing for him.

“Everything was against her, always, but she never used the word no,” Morgan told the Collegian. “She wanted to be pushed every day.”

Outside of competing in shot put, Frederick’s determination came in the form of advocating for Paralympic athletes.

Frederick pioneered the creation of a Paralympic division in Alabama high school athletics for track and field — something the state didn’t have before.

“People I had met through Paralympics had told me how they had to fight in order to compete in their high schools,” Frederick said. “I took notes from them and fought for that in Alabama too.”

The AHSAA added its own division for para-ambulatory athletes before Frederick’s junior season, paving the way for the future of high school Paralympians in Alabama.

After high school, Frederick joined Penn State’s Ability Athletics program briefly for its track and field team.

One of the things that drew her to State College was the treatment of athletes in the Ability Athletics program.

“I liked the school on my visit and during orientation,” Frederick said. “Seeing how they treated the [Paralympic] track and field athletes like the other track and field athletes was exactly what I wanted.”

Frederick’s time at Penn State didn’t last long — she got called up to participate in the 2016 Paralympic Games.

She didn’t originally make the team at the U.S. team trials and was listed as an alternate for the squad.

However, Russia’s Olympic and Paralympic doping scandal allowed for a couple of extra spots on the roster, one of which was given to Frederick.

“I started getting messages that I should be on the lookout and be prepared,” Frederick said. “The next day I got the phone call.”

Frederick had actually just moved into her dorm room at Penn State as an incoming freshman when she received the call from Team USA.

Ask any student, and they’ll say move-in week is already frantic enough without having to immediately pack and fly to Brazil to compete in the Paralympics.

The spontaneity of the situation gave Frederick a different type of appreciation for her spot, even more so than if she had made the roster at the trials.

“I really soaked in all of what we went through a whole lot more,” Frederick said. “It hits me sometimes and I’m like, ‘Woah, I did that.’”

Frederick went on to finish ninth in the shot put in her Paralympic debut.

“The support I got from the university when I was competing, I knew I probably wouldn’t have gotten it everywhere else.” she said.

Frederick experienced an injury due to her dwarfism and had to undergo spinal stenosis decompression surgery, making her unable to compete in the upcoming Paralympic games in Tokyo.

Frederick said she plans on training for the next three years for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris and hopes to inspire other athletes with disabilities as well.

“Don’t just do it for yourself, but for all these kids watching you,” Frederick said. “You have other kids with disabilities that start thinking, ‘Oh, I can do anything anyone else can do, too.’”

