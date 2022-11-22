Defending national champion Aaron Brooks earned a big win over No. 2 Parker Keckeisen on Tuesday night.

Brooks, the No. 1 ranked 184-pound wrestler, pulled ahead with two early takedowns to lead 4-2 after one and 8-5 after two.

A stunning third period pushed Brooks well out on top 12-8, earning himself an early victory over the second-best grappler in the nation.

Brooks totaled five takedowns and an escape en route to a decisive victory over a ranked opponent.

Despite not facing each other again on paper this season, Brooks and Keckeisen have a good shot at another bout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a national title later this year.

