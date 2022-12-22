On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings.

Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent.

Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in Iowa State dual this week.

Notably, No. 1 Aaron Brooks for Penn State did not drop following his loss to No. 4 Marcus Coleman. Max Dean also did not move after defeating the then-No. 2 grappler in the 197 pound class.

