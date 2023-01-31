Wrestling v Iowa, Bravo-Young

Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young takes on Iowa's Brody Teske on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Bravo-Young won his match with a pin and the Nittany Lions beat the Hawkeyes overall 23-14.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young picked up Co-Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honors following his performance against Iowa this past weekend.

Penn State’s star 133-pound grappler and Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez are sharing the award for the week ending on Jan. 29, as announced by the Big Ten on Tuesday.

Bravo-Young earned the honor after he defeated No. 17 Brody Teske in the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday.

The Nittany Lion pinned his former teammate and roommate with just 11 seconds left in the bout to secure six points for Penn State. The win brought Bravo-Young his 10th win and third fall of the season. 

