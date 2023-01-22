Penn State’s Gary Steen has had his share of struggles so far this season as the weakest point in the Nittany Lion’s dominant lineup.

Sunday afternoon presented yet another opportunity for Steen to seize; this time, he didn’t let the moment pass him by. Steen’s opponent at 125 pounds was Michigan State’s No. 24 Tristan Lujan, who held a 14-4 record on the year.

In the first match of the day, Steen and Lujan wrestled a relatively uneventful first period. Steen seemed to make a concerted effort to get to his offense, but couldn’t quite finish on any shots and headed into the second period tied 0-0.

Lujan started the second in the bottom position and managed to escape Steen’s clasp fairly early in the period. Steen once again had several takedown attempts fall through at the last second, and he headed into the third period trailing 1-0.

Steen escaped to start the third and the two wrestlers were locked at one apiece, neither letting the other finish a takedown opportunity. The bout went into sudden victory tied 1-1, and that is when Steen finally made his move.

With the Rec Hall crowd chanting “Let's go, Gary” at his back, Steen snatched the single-leg takedown and finally finished, earning his first ranked victory of the season and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

“My offense felt really good out there, would like to finish more of those shots but ended up getting a good win in overtime,” Steen told Penn State Athletics.

While Steen’s win didn’t exactly make the difference in Sunday’s 34-6 blowout dual against Michigan State, it may prove to pay dividends for both him and the team going forward. His performance didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates and coaches.

“It’s always nice starting out with a win. I think Gary’s gaining more confidence as each day goes on and I think he’s starting to figure it out,” Carter Starocci said when asked about Steen’s performance.

This is the first time Penn State has started off a dual meet with a victory since Dec. 2, and the rest of the team’s performance reflected that.

“It’s great, good for him to get out there and win, so just got to keep chomping at the bit,” Roman Bravo-Young said.

Out of Penn State’s 10 weight classes, 125 pounds is the one weight that it’s in danger of not sending a competitor to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for nationals in March.

Steen has failed to earn a ranking on InterMat’s top-33 list all season, so his best shot at qualifying for March is earning an automatic bid at the Big Ten Tournament.

Defeating his first Big Ten opponent of the season is a great start toward building his confidence heading into the meat of the regular season schedule.

To say Steen will have a tough time building on this performance next week would be an understatement. Friday night will see the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Bryce Jordan Center, and that means Steen will have to take on Spencer Lee.

Lee is one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in recent memory, and has been on an absolute tear so far this season. Friday’s dual presents a unique opportunity for Steen, as he won’t see a better wrestler all year, and maybe even in his career than Lee.

Iowa always has the potential to be a tight dual, so avoiding the pin would be huge for Steen and the team.

“It’s hopefully contagious and he just decides he’s gonna go wrestle like that all the time,” Cael Sanderson said.

