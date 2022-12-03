Penn State throttled Rider 37-3 in its second dual meet this season on Dec. 2.

Despite a dominant performance by the Nittany Lions, the victory wasn’t perfect as No.1 Max Dean was taken down for the first time this season.

Dean and No. 12 Ethan Laird finished the third period tied 1-1 in a low-scoring bout. Several late attempts by Dean to put the match away were unsuccessful.

In sudden victory, Laird got a controversial takedown. Cael Sanderson challenged, but the call stood, giving Laird an upset over the top-ranked 197-pound grappler.

Laird’s victory over one of the blue and white’s best performers might be a cause for concern for Penn State fans.

The national title favorite Nittany Lions handled Rider for a vast majority of the match, but Dean’s loss stings as the Broncs managed to stave off a shutout.

This loss comes ahead of Penn State’s meet against Lehigh on Dec. 4.

Lehigh is ranked 18 in the coaches poll and has a squad that features eight ranked grapplers, including former Nittany Lion Michael Beard.

No. 9 Beard is set to be Dean’s matchup in the 197 class, which could be a much needed bounce-back opportunity for Dean.

It’s better for the Nittany Lions to iron out the kinks early in the season against both Rider and Lehigh.

This early adversity could get Penn State geared up for its upcoming conference slate, which will feature No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Michigan, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 19 Rutgers, and No. 24 Maryland.

Penn State’s gauntlet of a schedule won’t allow it to have any slip-ups once it matches up other Big Ten teams.

Last season the blue and white missed out on the conference title as Michigan managed to reign supreme.

Although Penn State went on to capture the National Championship, the squad would like to reclaim the Big Ten title.

The dual meet against Lehigh will be a great litmus test for a Penn State squad that has big aspirations for this season.

Despite the speed bump, the Nittany Lions had some great takeaways from their matchup with the Broncs.

Shayne Van Ness picked up a big win over No. 24 Quinn Kinner, 11-6.

Van Ness has been a bright spot for the blue and white during the early part of the season with his 5-0 start.

He will have a tough schedule of opponents ahead of him, facing a minimum of seven more currently ranked opponents, barring injuries. His next opponent will likely be No. 26 Manzona Bryant IV of Lehigh.

Redshirt freshmen Alex Facundo and Gary Steen each picked up wins, continuing Penn State’s youth movement.

Steen, who suffered a loss in his Penn State debut against Lock Haven, got his first dual meet win of his career against Rider’s Tyler Klinsky.

Facundo won 13-4 with a major decision over Hunter Mays, keeping himself undefeated at 4-0.

Penn State’s freshmen are going to have to play a big role if the team is going to take home both the Big Ten title and the national title.

When some of the blue and white’s marquee grapplers have off-nights, the three young Nittany Lions will still be there to pick up the pieces.

Their matchups against Lehigh will be something to look out for, big performances from Facundo, Steen, and Van Ness would give Penn State plenty of momentum ahead of its home contest against Oregon State on Dec. 11.

Penn State will need a big showing against Lehigh to get the ball rolling and leave the upset in the rearview mirror.

