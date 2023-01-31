Despite a convincing win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, two Penn State grapplers slid down the rankings.
At 141, Beau Bartlett dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 5 after he suffered his first defeat of the season to No. 2 Real Woods.
Bartlett’s 14-1 start remains impressive considering he is competing at 141 for the first time at the collegiate level
It's time for new weekly rankings!https://t.co/08dBZU3py9https://t.co/ppiDa5FMD1 pic.twitter.com/1VuGQpacJL— InterMat (@InterMat) January 31, 2023
Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo fell three spots at 165 to No. 8 after taking a loss in sudden victory to No. 7 Patrick Kennedy.
In the second tie-breaker, Facundo chose a neutral position, which ultimately didn’t pan out for the young wrestler.
