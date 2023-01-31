Despite a convincing win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, two Penn State grapplers slid down the rankings.

At 141, Beau Bartlett dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 5 after he suffered his first defeat of the season to No. 2 Real Woods.

Bartlett’s 14-1 start remains impressive considering he is competing at 141 for the first time at the collegiate level

Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo fell three spots at 165 to No. 8 after taking a loss in sudden victory to No. 7 Patrick Kennedy.

In the second tie-breaker, Facundo chose a neutral position, which ultimately didn’t pan out for the young wrestler.

