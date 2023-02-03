Penn State continued its three-year dual meet win streak Friday night against No. 5 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions traveled to the Covelli Center and took care of business once again, defeating the Buckeyes 29-9 to improve to 12-0 on the season.

The Penn State-Ohio State dual meet got out to a quick start in favor of the Buckeyes.

Gary Steen started at 125 pounds for the Nittany Lions after missing the dual meet against Iowa due to injury. In his return, Steen got to wrestle Ohio State’s No. 10 Malik Heinselman.

Steen’s return didn’t last long.

Heinselman recorded a takedown and four near fall points in the opening minutes of the bout. Heinselman then flipped Steen on his back and earned the pin at the 1:56 mark to give Ohio State a 6-0 team lead.

After Heinselman’s early pin, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young and No. 9 Jesse Mendez wrestled in the first ranked-on-ranked matchup of the night at 133 pounds.

Mendez, a true freshman that’s taken the weight class by storm in recent weeks, faced a tall task against the two-time defending champion Bravo-Young.

After the first period, Bravo-Young took a 2-0 lead thanks to a late takedown. His takedown was enough for him to hold the lead through the first two periods of the match, as Bravo-Young held a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Bravo-Young added on to his lead with another late takedown at the end of the second period.

Bravo-Young cruised the rest of the way and defeated Mendez 8-2 with 1:04 in riding time, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead to 6-3.

Following Bravo-Young’s victory, No. 5 Beau Bartlett took the mat for the Nittany Lions against Ohio State’s No. 19 Dylan D’Emilio.

Bartlett opened the scoring with a takedown in the first period, taking a 2-0 lead after the first period. After his takedown over D’Emilio, Bartlett compiled 1:26 in riding time by the period’s end.

The second period featured a scarcity of action, as a D’Emilio escape was the only registered point during the period. The escape cut Bartlett’s lead down to 2-1.

Bartlett escaped D’Emilio fairly quickly to start the third period and simply defended his way to a 4-2 victory, although he incurred a stalling point in the process. However, Bartlett’s win tied up the team score at 6-6.

At 149 pounds, Penn State freshman Shayne Van Ness had the opportunity to wrestle No. 3 Sammy Sasso.

No. 13 Van Ness was awarded with a takedown to start off the bout, but a Sasso escape and subsequent takedown put the Nittany Lion in a 3-2 hole after the first period.

Sasso elected to start the second period on the bottom, which worked in the Buckeye’s favor. Sasso managed to get a reversal over Van Ness to extend his lead to 5-2. By the end of the second period, Sasso led 5-3.

The third period wasn’t as action packed, as Sasso didn’t let Van Ness on his feet. Thanks to the riding time bonus, Sasso defeated Van Ness 6-3 and gave Ohio State a 9-6 team lead.

In the fifth bout of the night, No. 9 Levi Haines took on the Buckeyes’ No. 25 Paddy Gallagher at 157 pounds.

Haines, who burned his redshirt against Iowa a week prior, got out to a fast start versus Gallagher. Haines scored two takedowns in similar fashion by sweeping Gallagher’s leg out from under him. By the end of the first period, Haines held a 4-1 lead.

Haines was in control again in the second period, as the Penn Stater added another takedown and took a 6-2 lead with nearly three minutes in riding time at the end of the period.

The third period was the difference maker in the team race, though. Haines was able to take down Gallagher once again, this time the Nittany Lion got back points out of it.

Haines’ four near-fall swipes were enough to boost him to the major decision threshold, taking home a 14-2 major decision and four team points. The major decision propelled Penn State to a 10-9 team lead at the halftime break.

Coming out of the break, No. 8 Alex Facundo took the mat against the Buckeyes’ No. 12 Carson Kharchla.

The match between the two closely-ranked wrestlers started slowly, as the score was knotted at 0-0 after one period of action.

Facundo was the beneficiary of a Kharchla penalty point, much to the chagrin of coach Tom Ryan and the Ohio State bench. Paired with an escape point, Facundo took a 2-0 lead heading into the third period.

Facundo held on for the win, thanks to the penalty point he received. After Kharchla’s escape in the third period, Facundo still held a 2-1 lead. A last-second, successful counter attempt sealed the match for the Penn Stater, who took home a 4-1 decision.

The 174-pound match featured a matchup between two top-10 wrestlers as No. 1 Carter Starocci wrestled No. 7 Ethan Smith.

Starocci worked his way to a 4-2 lead thanks to two first-period takedowns, but a last-second escape by Smith kept the match within a takedown by the end of the first period. Another takedown and Smith escape extended Starocci’s lead to 6-3 after two periods.

The third period contained a bit more action than the previous two periods. Ethan Smith recorded a takedown to close Starocci’s lead to 7-5, which was the first takedown Starocci has given up all season. However, another Starocci takedown pretty much sealed the win for the Nittany Lion.

In the end, Starocci took home an 11-5 win, giving Penn State a 16-9 team lead.

No. 1 Aaron Brooks and No. 5 Kaleb Romero wrestled in the only top-5 matchup of the night.

The two were scoreless after the first period, with the most notable storyline being Romero’s dislocated finger after it got caught in Brooks’ headgear. A Brooks escape in the second period was the only point scored through two periods of action.

Brooks finally recorded a takedown on a third period shot, a takedown that would prove to be the difference. Thanks to the takedown, Brooks took home a 3-2 decision and extended Penn State’s lead to 19-9.

With two matches remaining, No. 4 Max Dean took the mat against the Buckeyes’ No. 17 Gavin Hoffman at 197 pounds.

The two were scoreless for pretty much the entirety of the first period, until Dean turned the tide with a literal last-second takedown to take a 2-0 lead after the first.

However, Dean didn’t need the third period to defeat Hoffman. Dean pulled off his patented bow-and-arrow move to turn Hoffman on his back and registered the fall a few seconds later.

The Hoffman pin clinched the dual meet for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions’ 25-9 lead was impossible to overcome.

The dual was closed out at heavyweight between Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet and Ohio State’s No. 18 Tate Orndorff.

Kerkvleit took down Orndorff in well under a minute and didn’t let the Buckeye get to his feet for the rest of the period, compiling 2:44 in riding time in the first period alone.

The Penn State heavyweight dominated Orndorff from start to finish, defeating the Ohio State wrestler with a 9-0 major decision to close out the dual meet.

