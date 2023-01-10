Levi Haines has officially entered InterMat’s ranking system as the No. 16 wrestler in the 157-pound weight class.

The latest edition of InterMat’s weekly poll released on Tuesday, and Penn State’s wrestlers didn’t see movement anywhere but 157 pounds.

Haines, a true freshman, defeated then-No. 16 Garrett Model of Wisconsin in dominant fashion, defeating the Badger with a 16-6 major decision. Haines has seemingly taken on the 157-pound role after going 3-0 at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals and didn’t disappoint in dual meet action.

Since Haines has entered the rankings, fellow Nittany Lion 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough has dropped out of the rankings after rising to No. 25 in the country in last week’s poll.

