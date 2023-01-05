The saying goes, “New year, new me,” but for Penn State, the same old wrestling team is set to take the mat against No. 13 Wisconsin on Friday to kick off 2023.

The Nittany Lions enter the dual meet with a perfect 7-0 record, and it’s been almost three years since they’ve been beaten. The last dual meet loss Penn State suffered was on Jan. 31, 2020 to Iowa.

The Badgers are 6-1 on the season, only losing to No. 5 Iowa State at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.

Combined, the two teams have 17 ranked wrestlers. Penn State’s only hole comes at 125 pounds, while Wisconsin doesn’t have a ranked wrestler at 174 or 184 pounds.

The matchup of the night, on paper at least, will come near the tail end of the dual meet at 197 pounds. No. 4 Max Dean will wrestle the Badgers’ No. 14 Braxton Amos.

The two wrestlers have nearly identical records so far this season. Amos currently holds a 10-2 record this season, while Dean is just a win shy of matching that mark at 9-2.

Since the 197-pound bout is the penultimate match of the night, it could be a dual meet decider as well.

The least enticing matchups of the night are the dual meets set for 174 and 184 pounds.

Penn State has No. 1-ranked wrestlers and back-to-back national champions at both weight classes, with Carter Starocci manning the 174-pound slot and Aaron Brooks filling the 184-pound slot.

Wisconsin doesn’t have a ranked wrestler at either weight class. Josh Otto and James Rowley have been splitting time at 174 pounds this season, but they have records of 5-7 and 2-4, respectively. Tyler Dow is the wrestler at 184 pounds and holds a 4-6 season record.

The disparity at the two weight classes could lead to a substitution of Starocci or Brooks, as has been seen already this season. Donovon Ball, the Nittany Lions’ backup at 184 pounds, has wrestled in two dual meets this season.

Another bout that will most likely feature a blowout is the 125-pound leadoff match between Wisconsin’s No. 5 Eric Barnett and Gary Steen.

Steen earned the starting job for Penn State after Robbie Howard went down with a season-ending injury before the season started. So far, the 2022-23 season hasn’t been fruitful for the redshirt freshman, as Steen sits at 1-6 in dual meet bouts.

Should all the starters wrestle at 125 pounds, 174 pounds and 184 pounds, it’ll be a matter of bonus points scored rather than wins and losses.

The other seven bouts will be ranked-on-ranked matches. Other than the 197-pound clash, 157 pounds will also be an intriguing matchup.

For Wisconsin, No. 16 Garrett Model will take the mat against Penn State’s No. 25 Terrell Barraclough.

Model is currently 10-3 this season, while Barraclough currently owns a 6-2 record this season.

The Nittany Lions gave true freshman Levi Haines some run at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals, where he finished with a 3-0 record. It’s possible that Haines could take the mat against Model on Friday.

Remaining matches

At 133 pounds, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young will wrestle Wisconsin’s No. 27 Taylor LaMont, who’s 6-6 so far this season.

The 141-pound bout will feature Penn State’s No. 4 Beau Bartlett, who’s 11-0 this season, and No. 26 Joe Zargo of Wisconsin, who’s 7-4 this season.

The 149-pound match will be between No. 15 Shayne Van Ness and perhaps the Badgers’ best wrestler, No. 2 Austin Gomez, who’s 6-1 this season.

At 165 pounds, redshirt freshman No. 16 Alex Facundo will take the mat for the Nittany Lions against Wisconsin’s No. 5 Dean Hamiti.

To close out the match, No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet will wrestle the Badgers’ No. 11 Trent Hillger.

