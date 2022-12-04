Penn State continued its road trip with a match against Lehigh on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions won 24-12 after a sluggish first half.

Penn State got its day started with Gary Steen taking on No. 26 Carter Bailey from Lehigh.

Steen and Bailey were evenly matched throughout the bout, with Bailey getting a takedown in the final seconds of the first period.

To begin the second, Bailey started down and got a quick escape to go up 3-0.

In the third, Steen would post an escape to get on the board, but would come up just short in the end, 3-1. Lehigh took an early 3-0 lead over the Nittany Lions following the 125-pound bout.

For the 133-pound bout, Penn State’s No.1 Roman Bravo-Young did not wrestle for the Nittany Lions. Instead, true freshman Karl Shindledecker took the mat.

Shindledecker, a native of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, took on No. 19 Connor McGonagle.

Shindledecker had a strong showing in the opening minutes of the match against a ranked opponent but still trailed 2-0 after one.

The final two periods saw McGonagle outscore Shindledecker 4-1, to give McGonagle a victory and extend Lehigh’s lead 6-0.

No. 9 Beau Barlett took on No. 30 Malyke Hines for the 141-pound bout, and Hines jumped out to an early lead with a point via escape.

Bartlett responded with an immediate takedown of Hines, taking a 2-1 lead in the first period.

In the second, Bartlett got an escape and a very late takedown in the period to extend his lead to 5-1.

Early in the third, Hines had an escape and followed up with a takedown of Bartlett to put the match in jeopardy, 5-4.

Bartlett rallied with yet another escape and a takedown to win the bout 8-4, putting Penn State on the board for the first time on the day.

With Lehigh leading 6-3 at the start of the 149-pound bout, No. 20 Shayne Van Ness would have the opportunity to tie the meet with a win over No. 26 Manzona Bryant.

Van Ness instead answered with a huge pin over a ranked opponent.

No. 30 Terrell Barraclough took the mat against No. 8 Josh Humphreys.

Despite an early valiant effort by Barraclough, Humphreys never trailed and held on for a 6-3 win over Penn State’s 157-pound wrestler.

With Humphreys’ win over Barraclough, Lehigh managed to tie the meet 9-9 at the halfway point.

Out of the break, No. 17 Alex Facundo would take on Brian Meyer in a low-scoring 165-pound bout.

A scoreless first period, was followed up by a Facundo takedown and an escape by both grapplers in the second.

The third period had Meyer pull within one point with under two minutes to go, but Facundo pulled away in the end, 6-2. Facundo’s win saw Penn State regain the lead 12-9.

No. 1 Carter Starocci had a dominant win over Jake Logan, 22-8 in the 174-pound bout.

Starocci came out buzzing against Logan, ending the first period 4-1 and 7-1 after two.

In the third, Starocci had the major nearly locked in the final minutes and allowed Logan to escape on several occasions to get more takedown points.

Starocci in the end finished just shy of a tech fall win, but still secured a major and four points for the Nittany Lions.

In the 184-pound bout, No. 1 Aaron Brooks had a slow 2-1 start in the first period against Lehigh’s No. 22 Tate Samuelson.

Through two, Brooks held a 7-2 lead over Samuelson and held on for a 8-3 victory.

Brooks took three points for the Nittany Lions, which extended their lead 19-9 with two matches remaining.

No. 1 Max Dean took the mat against former Nittany Lion No. 9 Michael Beard in the 197-pound bout.

Dean and Beard were evenly matched through the first period 3-3, with Lehigh losing their challenge.

The match remained close throughout the second period, with Dean holding a 7-6 advantage.

Beard began the third with an escape to tie the match 7-7 and managed to get a late takedown with under two minutes to go in the period.

Beard wouldn’t trail again for the rest of the match as he got his revenge over his former squad, 11-9.

Dean has now been upset in back-to-back dual meet matchups and could drop in the Intermat rankings as result.

In the heavyweight matchup, No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet took on the Hawks’ No. 22 Nathan Taylor.

Kerkvliet opened the bout with an explosive first period, leading Taylor 8-0.

In the second period, Kerkvliet continued his dominance with an 18-0 tech fall over Taylor. Kerkvliet narrowly missed a pin early in the second, but poured on an extra five points for Penn State in its 24-12 victory.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE