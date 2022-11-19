As Penn State students flock to their respective hometowns for fall break, Cael Sanderson’s powerhouse squad will also be hitting the road for the first time this season as the blue and white head to the Black Knight Open at Army.

The Black Knight Open differs from the traditional duals that many Penn State fans may be used to watching, as it follows more of a tournament format instead of the traditional team versus team dual.

Penn State is permitted to enter 15 wrestlers into the event, marking this Sunday as a key opportunity for the roster as a whole to gain some experience.

Eight other squads are set to participate in the open including, Hofstra, Campbell, Columbia, Bloomsburg, Indiana, Brown, Central Michigan and Buffalo.

Outlined below are the Penn State participants at each weight class, as well as the top-ranked opponents they may face.

125 pounds - Gary Steen & Karl Shindledecker

Two of the youngest members of the Nittany Lions roster, Gary Steen, a redshirt freshman, and Karl Shindledecker, a true freshman, could each benefit from getting a large number of matches under their belts this upcoming weekend.

Steen, who got the starting nod at 125 pounds against Lock Haven, had a rough go of it against a very solid opponent in No. 12 Anthony Noto to kick off his season.

This time around Steen and Shindledecker will face considerably less talented competition with the lone ranked entry at 125 pounds coming from Army’s very own No. 24 Ethan Berginc.

133 pounds - Timothy Levine

Fans who may have missed an update or two this week may be a little surprised not to see No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young’s name here.

Several of Penn State’s top wrestlers will be boarding a plane to Austin, Texas, instead of joining their teammates in New York to compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic (more on this later); However, Bravo-Young is not among this group and appears to be getting the weekend off.

Instead, the sophomore Timothy Levine will take on a field that features no ranked opponents.

Levine, a Brown University transfer, went 18-14 in his last season, but should have a great opportunity to face some relatively solid competition in his young career.

141 pounds - No. 11 Beau Bartlett & David Evans

Beau Bartlett got off to a strong start to the season after moving down to 141 from 149, majoring his Lock Haven counterpart.

At the meet, he will look to build upon that success against his first ranked opponent of the season in Indiana’s No. 32 Cayden Rooks should the two meet.

David Evans, a sophomore, went 11-4 last year while wrestling at 133 pounds, has gotten off to a great start to the year at his new weight.

Sitting at 1-1 on the season, Evans’ only loss has come to No. 21 Vince Cornella of Cornell in sudden victory.

149 pounds - No. 23 Shayne Van Ness & Connor Pierce

Shayne Van Ness burst onto the scene during the Nittany Lions opener against Lock Haven with a pin and will look to build upon that success here.

The redshirt freshman will get a great shot to prove that he is indeed the real deal with a potential showdown against Central Michigan’s No. 14 Johnny Lovett in the cards.

Connor Pierce, who will be redshirting this season, has two bouts under his belt so far, going 1-1 at the Bearcat Open earlier this season.

157 pounds - No. 31 Terrell Barraclough & Levi Haines

The 157 weight class may potentially be the deepest of the open with a total of four ranked wrestlers set to do battle including, No. 28 Nate Lukez of Army, Campbell’s No. 29 Troy Nation, Terrell Barraclough, and Central Michigan’s No. 33 Corbyn Munson.

After an up-and-down 2021-22 season, Barraclough got off to a solid start during Penn State’s home opener, but will truly be able to prove himself as a quality option with a few wins here.

However, many Penn State fans may be equally interested in Barraclough’s teammate, who many pegged as the potential starter this season.

Posting an impressive high school resume and even winning a college level open, Levi Haines was one of the most talked about prospects entering the collegiate ranks after opting to forgo his final high school season to prepare for college.

While it was Barraclough who ultimately got the go-ahead at 157, many fans still expect Haines to live up to his hype going forward.

165 pounds - No. 17 Alex Facundo & Matt Lee

Arguably Penn State’s most exciting youngster, Facundo wowed in his Rec Hall debut, teching his opponent 27-12.

While Facundo’s win may have come against fairly lackluster competition, he will potentially get a shot at a ranked opponent in Army’s Dalton Harkins who is ranked 28th in the NCAA.

While Lee was unable to lock down the starting role this season, he still remains a quality backup and has never had a season winning percentage below 60% during his collegiate career.

174 pounds - Jack Kelly

Without Carter Starocci, Kelly gets the nod here and will face some very solid competition.

Highlighting the lineup is two top 25 athletes — Indiana’s Donnell Washington and Army’s Ben Pasiuk who are ranked No. 17 and 21 respectively.

A redshirt freshman, Kelly went 9-8 during his redshirt year and has started this season 1-1 with two bouts at the Bearcat Open.

184 pounds - Donovon Ball

Ball filled in for Brooks on several occasions last season and came out on top in every one of them, going 3-0 in duals against a few quality opponents.

The junior will look to do so here once against at least one quality opponent in Hofstra’s No. 25 Jacob Ferreira.

Also ranked at 184 pounds is Buffalo’s Giuseppe Hoose.

197 pounds - No. 1 Max Dean & Lucas Cochran

The lone member of the quartet of top-ranked Nittany Lions traveling to West Point, Dean should be heavily favored against any opponent he may face throughout the event.

Dean’s toughest opponent of the weekend looks to be Hofstra’s Trey Rodgers, the No. 25 197-pounder in the country.

Cochran, a redshirt-freshman, had a solid redshirt season going 11-3 and putting up bonus points on six occasions.

As Penn State has no heavyweights competing in the Black Knight Open, the remaining wrestlers left to compete during the week of Thanksgiving will all be those traveling to Texas for the NWCA All-star Classic.

Below are the four Nittany Lions set to compete in what could be the best lineup of the year prior to NCAA’s this spring.

174 pounds - No. 1 Carter Starocci

Starocci is the headliner of the evening, as he is set to take on Virginia Tech’s No. 2-ranked Mekhi Lewis in a rematch of last year's title bout to close out the All-star Classic.

Many considered the battle between Starocci and Lewis the best match of finals, and are eager to see the two square off again.

Last time the two stepped foot on the mat together, they needed overtime to settle things, as Starocci ultimately won following tiebreaker periods by 15 seconds of riding time.

Starocci and Lewis are the clear favorites to contend for the title once again this year, so Wednesday’s bout will likely serve as a nice appetizer for a potential showdown in the spring with hardware on the line.

184 pounds - No. 1 Aaron Brooks

Brooks may be one of the bigger favorites of the night, as he is set to take on Northern Iowa’s No. 2-ranked Parker Keckeisen.

Brooks has never dropped a match versus Keckeisen throughout his college career, facing the talented Wisconsin native on two separate occasions and winning those bouts 6-4 and 3-2 respectively.

Against Keckeisen, Brooks will look to continue his legacy of dominance that has seen the Penn State star drop just two matches across four seasons.

Heavyweight - No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet

While many heavyweight bouts may go overlooked or unappreciated, this one certainly does not fit that criteria.

While Kerkvliet has had tremendous success over the last two seasons despite dealing with injuries and illnesses, there is one mountain he has yet to conquer — Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi.

Kerkvliet has squared off with Cassioppi three times throughout his time with the blue and white, and three times he has fallen victim to the Hawkeye. However, Kerkvliet has managed to close the gap in each one of their duels.

In their last go around, Kerkvleit was mere seconds away from claiming victory before Cassiopi picked up a reversal to send the match into overtime where he quickly secured the victory.

Kerkvliet will certainly be hungry for blood against No. 4 Cassioppi this time around, looking to avenge his prior defeats and cement himself as a favorite to wrestle for a title come March.

