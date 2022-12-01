Following dominant performances in both the NWCA All-Star Classic and Black Knight Open, Penn State takes to the road in back-to-back bouts with Rider and Lehigh at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, respectively.

Rider will enter the weekend 2-0, while Lehigh sits with a 3-2 record. Rider is coming off of a 23-13 win against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, while Lehigh will enter the match after a 22-12 loss to Pitt.

Rider

Two of the Broncs’ grapplers are currently ranked on InterMat, Quinn Kinner and Ethan Laird. Kinner, a redshirt junior, stands at 5-foot-8 and is the No. 24 149-pound wrestler in the nation.

Shayne Van Ness, who recently won the 149 weight class for the Black Knight Open, will have the challenge of facing off with Kinner. Van Ness is ranked just a few spots above Kinner at No. 20, making their upcoming bout an early ranked matchup for the Penn State freshman.

Rider’s Laird will be the other wrestler Penn State will have to keep an eye on this weekend. A graduate student, Laird is the No. 12 197-pound grappler in the nation and enters the bout 8-0 on the season.

The blue and white’s No. 1 ranked Max Dean will take the mat against Laird on Friday in another ranked matchup. The defending National Champion Dean will be seeking an early top-15 win on his road to another title.

Lehigh

Carter Bailey, 125 pounds

Lehigh will have eight ranked wrestlers face off with the Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Carter Bailey will be Lehigh’s representative for the 125-pound weight class. The sophomore is ranked as the No. 26 grappler at 125.

Bailey will face Penn State’s Gary Steen, who currently holds a 3-2 record following a third-place finish in the Black Knight Open.This will be Steen’s second ranked opponent in dual meets this year. His first was Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto, who was ranked No. 13 and defeated Steen with a major, 14-4.

This will be another tough matchup for Steen in only his second dual meet appearance. However, he’ll have a chance to get back on track after his strong outing at West Point.

Connor McGonagle, 133 pounds

Lehigh’s Connor McGonagle, No. 19 at 133 pounds, will face Penn State’s four-time All-American and two-time NCAA Champion Roman Bravo-Young.

No.1 ranked Bravo-Young, a heavy favorite to win his third straight national title, is currently 1-0 on the season following his 23-8 technical fall win over Lock Haven’s Gable Strickland.

Malyke Hines, 141 pounds

No. 30 Malyke Hines will face the Nittany Lions’ No. 9 Beau Bartlett in the 141-pound bout.

Bartlett is 5-0 on the season and is seeking his sixth win of the year against Hines, who is off to a slow 1-3 start.

Hines will likely need a win to stay ranked in the top 30 nationally, while Bartlett will look for his first ranked win in dual meets this season.

Manzona Bryant IV, 149 pounds

No. 26 Manzona Bryant IV will go to battle against the blue and white’s No. 20 redshirt freshman Van Ness.

Bryant IV is also off to a slow start for the Hawks with an 0-2 record and is still searching for an elusive first win.

Bryant will be Van Ness’ second ranked 149-pound opponent this weekend. The freshman Nittany Lion will have two tough challenges to remain unbeaten this season.

Josh Humphreys, 157 pounds

The Hawks’ Josh Humphreys is ranked No. 8 by InterMat and has a perfect 5-0 start in the 157-pound class.

Terrell Barraclough, ranked No. 30, will have an opportunity at upsetting a top-10 opponent. After a rough 2021-22 season, Barraclough is off to a 4-1 start for Penn State.

Barraclough will have his chance to prove why the coaching staff decided to stick with him moving forward with a good performance this weekend.

Humphreys, meanwhile, is a dark-horse candidate for the 157-pound national title, but he’lll have tough competition in front of him.

Tate Samuelson, 184 pounds

Fifth-year senior Tate Samuelson will take the mat for Lehigh in the 184-pound contest.

Ranked No. 22, Samuelson will face Penn State’s No.1 Aaron Brooks, who’s defending back-to-back National Championships.

Samuelson has posted a 2-3 record in the early part of the season and was 77-37 in his four years at Wyoming before transferring to Lehigh.

Michael Beard, 197 pounds

No. 9 Michael Beard will face the Nittany Lions’ top-ranked Dean in the 197-pound matchup.

Beard is a former Nittany Lion who transferred after Penn State added Dean to the squad in 2021-22.

This matchup for Beard will be his chance to get revenge on his former team and the grappler who inevitably took his starting role.

Dean will have a chance to once again prove he was the right choice to the coaching staff in this top-10 matchup.

Nathan Taylor, Heavyweight

No. 22 Nathan Taylor is Lehigh’s last ranked grappler on the roster.

Wrestling in the heavyweight class, Taylor will face Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet, who remains unbeaten.

Taylor had a record of 27-10 in open tournaments in 2021-22 and is 2-2 on the season thus far.

Kerkvliet has a chance to earn a ranked win early as he seeks an NCAA title following a fourth-place finish in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Penn State has an early test against two quality opponents in Lehigh and Rider, with a combined 10 ranked grapplers. This will be a good chance for Penn State to face some adversity ahead of Big Ten competition and its matchup with Oregon State at home on Dec. 11.

