After a dominant opening-night performance against Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling saw several of its younger wrestlers begin to slowly move up Intermat's NCAA wrestling rankings.

At 141 pounds, junior Beau Bartlett moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after posting a straightforward 10-0 major decision in his first bout of the season.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness also moved up two spots from No. 25 to No. 23 at 149 pounds after pinning Lock Haven's Connor Eck.

At 157 pounds, junior Terrell Barraclough found himself in the rankings for the first time this season, landing at No. 31 after besting a ranked opponent in Ashton Eyler.

Joining his fellow redshirt freshman teammate, Alex Facundo also slid up the rankings after a dominant opening-night performance.

Facundo moved from No. 18 to No. 17 after earning a technical fall victory over Lock Haven's Aiden Gaugler.

